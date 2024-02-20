One Piece: Laffitte's unknown Devil Fruit sets Brook up as his endgame opponent

As the final saga of One Piece continues, the spotlight is being shifted to a pirate group that could come out as the major antagonist of the series. This pirate crew is the Blackbeard Pirates, as the devil fruit abilities of almost all the Ten Titanic Captains of this crew have been revealed.

But there is one Titanic Captain of this crew whose devil fruit ability remains in the shadows and like the other Titanic Captains, his abilities could also turn out to be overpowered. That pirate is Laffite, the navigator of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Fans have come out with a theory that could pinpoint his devil fruit abilities. Judging by the nature of his devil fruit, fans have even decided on his endgame opponent, which will be one of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Exploring the Devil Fruit abilities of Laffite in One Piece

Lafitte is one of the Ten Titanic Captains of Blackbeard Pirates. His first appearance in One Piece chapter 234 was a pretty flashy one as he invaded Mariejois and recommended Blackbeard as a Warlord of the Sea.

He is also the only captain of the ten captains of the Blackbeard Pirates whose devil fruit hasn't been made public in One Piece. So, fans have taken it upon themselves to link his character to the history of methodology and theorize his devil fruit and its abilities.

Laffite of the Blackbeard Pirates could be inspired by the famous French Pirate Jean Laffite, also known as the 'Terror of the Gulf', because of his ruthless and wicked nature.

Laffite from the Blackbeard Pirates fits this description because when he made himself public in One Piece chapter 234, Vice Admiral Tsuru identifies him as the policeman famous for his heinous methods, who was exiled from the West Blue.

To theorize his devil fruit, his actions so far in the series can be combined and analyzed to give a proper answer. He sprout out wings from his hands during the Impel Down arc of One Piece, indicating that his devil fruit could be a zoan-type fruit.

During One Piece chapter 576, Laffite revealed that he can use hypnosis as he hypnotized the Marines to let any warship pass through the Gates of Justice. This ability has been seen in mythical creatures called 'Sirens.'

Sirens are humanlike creatures who possess wings and are notorious for their alluring voices that hypnotize humans into following them. These are also evil beings, which matches Laffite's villainous character.

So, judging from the above description, Laffite could have the Mythical Zoan devil fruit named 'Bird-Bird Fruit, Model: Siren.' This gives Laffite the ability to hypnotize others and make them do whatever he wants.

As the final saga is in full flow and Blackbeard could turn out to be the main antagonist of the Egghead arc, the musician of the Straw Hat Pirates, Soul King Brook, could face Laffite. Laffite and Brook are both from the West Blue and carry similar canes everywhere they go. Brook's character could be related to Orpheus, a musician who is present in Greek mythology.

During one of his quests, Orpheus traveled with Jason, a Greek hero, and they encountered Sirens on their way. As the Sirens started to hum their voice (known as the Siren Song), Jason became worried for his crew's wellbeing.

Orpheus started to play his music on his lyre, which drove the Sirens away, thus saving the lives of Jason and his crew. Just like Orpheus, Brook is also a musician. After the time skip, Brook modified his music to such an extent that he was able to change the moods of others with his music.

So, Brook could go against Laffite in the next encounter between the Straw Hats and the Blackbeard Pirates and save his crewmates from Lafitte's Siren Song with his music.