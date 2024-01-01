Is Saint Saturn already one of the greatest One Piece villains? Explored

Throughout its 25-plus-year and 1000-plus-chapter run, the One Piece villains have always been a constant and heavily praised aspect of the series’ publication. Series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda seems to rarely fail when it comes to his antagonistic presences, with even the “lesser” villains in the series still being extremely memorable and well-written.

However, there are certain One Piece villains which the fan base agrees Oda has exceeded expectations with. Donquixote Doflamingo is one who always comes to mind, given the fact that many argue him to be the greatest villain and antagonist in the series thus far.

Shockingly, however, it seems the Kuma flashback has sparked discussion from fans regarding whether or not the Egghead arc antagonist Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has reached similar status. While some fans are still against this idea, there is certainly an argument for Saint Saturn being called one of the greatest One Piece villains in the series thus far.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn seems set to join the list of greatest One Piece villains by the Egghead arc’s end

Is Saturn one of the greatest villains? Explored

One of the main reasons behind people deeming Saturn one of the greatest One Piece villains yet stems from his presence and involvement in the Kuma flashback. Essentially, from the time Kuma was a young boy until his final moments of human life and consciousness, Saturn manipulated and interfered in his life, spelling out misery and hell every step of the way.

As a child on God Valley, Saturn confronted Kuma directly, beating and admonishing him for wanting to live life free and not as a slave. He even went as far as to say that such behavior is exactly why Kuma’s people, presumably meaning the Buccaneers, deserved to be wiped out. This was also seemingly referencing Kuma’s fervent belief in the existence of Nika, the Warrior of Liberation, given the context of when this was said.

Saturn then furthered the argument for his being one of the greatest One Piece villains by trying to remove Kuma from Sorbet Kingdom’s throne, looking to recrown King Bekori in his place. Shortly after this, what is arguably Saturn’s greatest contribution as a villain came about in the form of him leveraging Kuma’s cooperation with the World Government in exchange for his daughter Bonney’s treatment.

Obviously, Kuma accepted these ludicrous demands, which included becoming a Shichibukai, giving up his own free will, and never seeing Bonney again once she had been cured.

A key commonality amongst those considered the series’ greatest villains is the emotional manipulation they’re known to employ, which Saturn is clearly a master in. This is further shown when he even tries to put a self-destruct switch inside of Kuma in case he disobeys orders.

From here, there’s not much else narratively speaking that contributes to the argument for Saturn being one of the greatest One Piece villains. However, from an inherent characterization and ability perspective, there’s certainly more to address. His status as a Gorosei confirms him as one of the series’ most powerful and controlling presences, which his apparent Devil Fruit powers as seen in the Egghead arc, further symbolize and represent.

All in all, there’s certainly an argument for Saturn being one of the series’ greatest villains thus far. His involvement in significant story events, emotional manipulation of those around him, status in the World Government, and apparent Devil Fruit powers all support his being granted such status. Although this opinion is certainly a subjective one, it does indeed seem as though he is one of the series’ greatest villains thus far.

