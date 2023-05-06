My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi's regrets over Bakugo's character divides the fandom

Katsuki Bakugo is one of the main characters in Kohei Horikoshi's superhero series, My Hero Academia. He is a student at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. He was first introduced as the childhood friend turned rival of the series' protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. He is shown to be incredibly talented and powerful with his Quirk Explosion, which allows him to create and control explosive blasts from his hands.

However, mangaka Horikoshi has expressed his reservations about the character's initial demeanor. This has not gone down well with all of the series' fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kohei Horikoshi's disapproval of My Hero Academia deuteragonist upsets many

How was Bakugo's character initially?

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia anime series (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia, Katsuki Bakugo is widely regarded as a natural-born genius with immense potential and has already gained significant recognition as an aspiring Pro Hero. His powerful Quirks and exceptional abilities have earned him constant praise from others, leading him to develop a superiority complex. Winning is essential to Bakugo, who wants to surpass All Might. This made him rude, arrogant, and confrontational, especially towards the beginning.

Despite his many admirable qualities, Bakugo's attitude tends to come off as unheroic. When he was younger, he used to bully a young Izuku Midoriya, who was Quirkless at the time, and conveniently dismissed his dream of becoming a Hero.

What are the views of the creator of My Hero Academia regarding Bakugo?

★ laynie month @izudior every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why https://t.co/Mt2ERBdWQ7

My Hero Academia mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has expressed his regret over the way he initially portrayed Bakugo in the manga. In the first chapter of the series, Bakugo is portrayed as an abhorrent bully, solely preoccupied with his own greatness.

When, one day, the attention of Bakugo's classmates shifts from him to Izuku, he responds by snatching Izuku's notebook and burning it with his Explosion Quirk. Bakugo then proceeds to throw the notebook out the window and advises Izuku to abandon his aspiration of attending U.A. High School and becoming a Hero, even suggesting that he jump off the rooftop and end his life.

Looking back on this scene and other early portrayals of Bakugo, Horikoshi now realizes that he took the character too far, making him excessively cruel. An edgy character can indeed serve as a good contrast to a more mellow and pure protagonist.

Katsuki Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

However, Bakugo's suggestion for Izuku to commit suicide was indeed crossing the line. Horikoshi has acknowledged that he wishes Bakugo had not started out as such an extreme character, but it has grown through time. He still possesses a lot of his unpleasant traits, but he has progressively changed into a less hostile individual.

Bakugo apologizes to Midoriya in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

One of the most significant instances of Bakugo's character development occurs during the Dark Hero arc, where he apologizes to Izuku and plays a role in convincing him to return to U.A. High School.

This is consistent with Horikoshi's original intention to portray Bakugo as a kind genius. It is clear that Horikoshi has made an effort to balance Bakugo's negative traits with positive ones, giving the character more depth.

How have fans reacted to My Hero Academia creator's comments on Bakugo?

Bakugo as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The comments made by Kohei Horikoshi, which have surfaced on Twitter, have sparked considerable debate among fans of My Hero Academia. Some have defended Horikoshi and criticized the character's portrayal, while others have praised Bakugo's character development.

Many Twitter users are quite vocal about their strong disapproval of Bakugo's behavior, as seen in the tweets below.

Melody is a SIMP @Merodiame52 @izudior I wonder what people would think about him if he didn’t say that? Hori just couldn’t help himself with the angst @DD_my_space It’s one of the main reasons why people hate bakugouI wonder what people would think about him if he didn’t say that? Hori just couldn’t help himself with the angst @izudior @DD_my_space It’s one of the main reasons why people hate bakugou 😅 I wonder what people would think about him if he didn’t say that? Hori just couldn’t help himself with the angst 😔

kayla @NOSTALGICKAYLA

on the other hand, i think it makes perfect sense for people to hold @izudior on one hand, i'm eternally glad horikoshi admitted this, because it really did feel like too much and it kickstarted my hatred of katsuki that lasted until i got to DvK2 (this was back when i was an anime only).on the other hand, i think it makes perfect sense for people to hold @izudior on one hand, i'm eternally glad horikoshi admitted this, because it really did feel like too much and it kickstarted my hatred of katsuki that lasted until i got to DvK2 (this was back when i was an anime only).on the other hand, i think it makes perfect sense for people to hold

Le egg @omega_yab @izudior If midoriya had never gotten a quirk though bakugo would still be bullying him @izudior If midoriya had never gotten a quirk though bakugo would still be bullying him

Octovio @Octo678 ★ laynie month @izudior every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why https://t.co/Mt2ERBdWQ7 For me It’s not only just what he said in the first chapter but how Hori just gloss over the whole bullying and suicide baited topic can y’all honestly say Hori did a good job with how he handled sensitive topic such as that compared to other sensitive topics he has in the series twitter.com/izudior/status… For me It’s not only just what he said in the first chapter but how Hori just gloss over the whole bullying and suicide baited topic can y’all honestly say Hori did a good job with how he handled sensitive topic such as that compared to other sensitive topics he has in the series twitter.com/izudior/status…

Other fans have expressed irritation that Horikoshi's description of Bakugo seems to minimize the entire character to the one line he said to Izuku.

Sweet Like Sorrel @SweetLikeSorrel @izudior I already understood from further chapters he tried to say that bakugo is a good but rude boy. @izudior I already understood from further chapters he tried to say that bakugo is a good but rude boy.

-AngelicTerror- @Angelic_Terror_

People : Yup, he hates Izuku and had poor character development 🙂 @izudior Bakugo : -repeatedly proves that Izuku is one of the most important ppl to him , so much so that he would die for him-People : Yup, he hates Izuku and had poor character development 🙂 @izudior Bakugo : -repeatedly proves that Izuku is one of the most important ppl to him , so much so that he would die for him-People : Yup, he hates Izuku and had poor character development 🙂

Fans of Bakugo have pointed out that it may not necessarily be a negative thing from a storytelling perspective since it highlights the character's growth later on.

Rena I れな @renapdrk ★ laynie month @izudior every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why https://t.co/Mt2ERBdWQ7 Idk but it makes his character development all the more fulfilling. twitter.com/izudior/status… Idk but it makes his character development all the more fulfilling. twitter.com/izudior/status…

Elendil_Sama @AfrateMiriam @izudior To me it only makes his arc even more fulfilling. He was a total jerk, a ball of insecurities and envy. I really didn't like him. The fact that at 16 yo he was able to get over this, change, mature, trust other people and apologize to Deku just made him beautifully fleshed out. @izudior To me it only makes his arc even more fulfilling. He was a total jerk, a ball of insecurities and envy. I really didn't like him. The fact that at 16 yo he was able to get over this, change, mature, trust other people and apologize to Deku just made him beautifully fleshed out.

Brittany M. Willows 🌈 PREORDER BLEEDING HEART @BMWillows ★ laynie month @izudior every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why https://t.co/Mt2ERBdWQ7 I get it. I hated Bakugou for this for ages. But he was FOURTEEN when he said it, and it saddens me when people gloss over the progress he's made. Kids can be brutal! They have to learn and grow, and Bakugou is a great example of this, even if he still has lots of growing to do. twitter.com/izudior/status… I get it. I hated Bakugou for this for ages. But he was FOURTEEN when he said it, and it saddens me when people gloss over the progress he's made. Kids can be brutal! They have to learn and grow, and Bakugou is a great example of this, even if he still has lots of growing to do. twitter.com/izudior/status…

Almighty Piccolo😤🥶 @RewindStraight ★ laynie month @izudior every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why every time someone brings up what Bakugou said to Izuku in the literal first chapter of an 8 year old series, I always think abt how horikoshi states that he regrets making Bakugou say that…and you can clearly see why https://t.co/Mt2ERBdWQ7 If I had a manga where I poured hundreds of chapters into developing a character only for people to hyper fixate and vehemently refuse to acknowledge said characters growth and development past what he said in the very first chapter, I’d regret making that character too🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/izudior/status… If I had a manga where I poured hundreds of chapters into developing a character only for people to hyper fixate and vehemently refuse to acknowledge said characters growth and development past what he said in the very first chapter, I’d regret making that character too🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/izudior/status…

Yet, as some fans have noted, regardless of Horikoshi's current views, Bakugo's actions are already canon and cannot be changed.

Andre @dredawg17 @izudior Just because he regrets making him say that doesn’t change the fact that its still canon dialogue that people felt a certain way about @izudior Just because he regrets making him say that doesn’t change the fact that its still canon dialogue that people felt a certain way about

K @KChips_ @izudior Well too late. It's canon and can't be changed @izudior Well too late. It's canon and can't be changed

A Twitter user attempted to analyze why Horikoshi may regret making Bakugo a total jerk. However, their reasoning is a bit different. Rather than implying that the mangaka disliked what the character said, they stated that Bakugo's negative statements make it difficult to use his character positively.

ScarletMagenta @MagentaPlatinum @izudior I think he's mostly regretting that because he can't really work much with that scene with Bakugo. It was a huge writing block for him and he couldn't really get to nuance Bakugo the way he wanted once half-way in the manga. @izudior I think he's mostly regretting that because he can't really work much with that scene with Bakugo. It was a huge writing block for him and he couldn't really get to nuance Bakugo the way he wanted once half-way in the manga.

While this view may be debatable, Horikoshi's regret highlights the importance of responsible storytelling. Bakugo has his shortcomings, nonetheless, but he has redeemed himself and remains an integral part of the My Hero Academia universe.

