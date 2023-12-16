Undead Unluck anime reveals second cour release window, trailer and theme songs at Jump Festa 2024

Jump Fest 2024 reveals the release window for the second cour of Undead Unluck anime as the final episode is set to air on December 22, 2023. The stage featuring the voice actors from the series expressed their delight in voicing yet another season scheduled for release in January 2024.

The trailer includes a menacing battle scene with new characters like Riki Shigeno voiced by Ayumu Murase, a shy boy Andy and his friends, and Rip voiced by Yuki Kaji. The latter is a member of the new group "Under" that opposes the Union.

Undead Unluck anime at Jump Fest 2024 announces OPED theme songs

The announcement was made on Day One of Jump Festa 2024 (image via X/@WSJ_Manga)

Yuki Kaji, Yuichi Nakamura, Moe Kahara, and Ayumu Murase made appearances on "Super Stage BLUE" of Jump Festa 2024. The event took place at Makuhari Messe on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The choice for the opening theme is Love Call, a fast-paced, passionate song performed by Shui! It has also been decided that OKAMOTO'S dramatic and upbeat song Nothing can compete with this love will serve as the closing theme.

Comments from the Shi Yui and the composer (Image via Official Website)

Shiyui's comments about the participation translate to:

"My name is Shi Yui and I will be singing the opening theme for the second season. I am very happy and honored that Shui's singing voice will be the beginning of the future of Undead Unluck anime. "Love Call" is a song that is like a typhoon that engulfs them all together, as it goes down and up, but also goes up again and again, befitting their story."

It continues:

"The personality of DECO*27, who is in charge of songwriting and composing, and Shui's full strength in tackling a highly difficult song collide, resulting in a song with great energy. I hope that the happy and lucky "love calls" that make you want to die will reach their ears over and over again."

Meanwhile, the composer DECO*27 reply reads:

"My name is DECO*27, and I was in charge of the lyrics and composition for the opening theme for the second season of the TV anime "Undead Unluck anime." I expressed what I felt after reading the original work by putting it on hot rock music. I really like the lyrics in the chorus: "Resist denial" and "Mix together all alone." Also pay attention to Shui's powerful singing voice. Looking forward to the season!"

The comments conclude with Okamoto's statement about loving Undead Unluck anime and how Okamoto is honored to have created the theme.

"Of all the songs I've written so far, this one took the most time and care to compose. I especially wrote the lyrics with the hope that in the real world where I live, Andy and Fuko, who are not naysayers, could have a straightforward love like this. I'm currently following the weekly series and am moved by the heated developments, and the anime will double its appeal. I'm looking forward to seeing you!"

Animated by David Production, the second cour will hit the screens by the end of January and is set to bring an exciting turn into the lives of Andy and Fuuko.

Although it is not yet available, a dub of Undead Unluck anime is confirmed to be in the works. Hulu is currently offering anime for streaming with English subtitles and Japanese audio.