Undead Unluck anime's opening and ending themes leaked ahead of premiere

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the alleged opening and ending themes for the upcoming Undead Unluck anime series were revealed in what is assumed to be a leak. With neither the anime’s official website or social media accounts sharing the news, fans are, for now, taking the tentative news as something that will eventually be confirmed.

Further, per the latest supposed leak, the Undead Unluck anime’s ending theme song will apparently be 01 by Queen Bee, and the ending theme will be know me…, allegedly performed by Kairi Yagi. While these claims are still unsubstantiated by official sources, both artists are indeed popular for their previous work in the anime industry.

In any case, the Undead Unluck anime series is set to premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023, so fans will have their answer one way or another by that point in time. It’s more likely than not that the coming days will see a new promotional video air, which will feature one of the two themes, as well as officially announce both.

Undead Unluck anime leak seemingly reveals opening and ending themes as series’ release date approaches

As mentioned above, the Undead Unluck anime has seemingly announced its opening and ending theme songs as of this latest leak. This is further supported by the fact that the latest news from late August 2023 saw a characters trailer be released for the series, as well as announced additional cast.

The cast announced alongside this character trailer release includes Aoi Yuki as Gina, Mariya Ise as Juiz, Rikiya Koyama as Billy, Rie Kugimiya as Tatiana, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Top, Koji Yusa as Nico, and Tomokazu Sugita as Apocalypse. Previously announced cast members include Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Kenji Nomura as Void, and Natsuki Hanae as Shen.

The anime’s world premiere will be on Sunday, October 1 at the Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo, Japan. This will be followed by an international premiere on Hulu on the aforementioned October 6 date. The series is being animated by David Production of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure fame, and is being produced and planned by UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS Entertainment.

The anime is reuniting the main staff of David Production’s Fire Force anime adaptation, with Yuki Yase directing the Undead Unluck anime series. Hideyuki Morioka is designing the characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music for the series.

The original manga series by creator, author, and illustrator Yoshifumi Tozuka debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as a one-shot in January 2019. A serialized version debuted roughly a year later in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the English version digitally in the same month, publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service also offers a digital release of the series in English.

