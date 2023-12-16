Hunter X Hunter full-scale fighting game revealed to be in development

It was recently officially announced that a new Hunter x Hunter video game is currently being developed. The announcement has come as a pleasant surprise to fans of the series who have been eager to know what is next for the franchise. It has been a slow year for the fans as the manga has been on an extended hiatus owing to mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi's health issues.

Although Hunter x Hunter has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 1998, it has only released 400 chapters so far. Additionally, fans have been upset since the mangaka revealed one of the possible endings to the story. The mangaka made the revelation fearing he would not be able to finish it. However, the announcement of the video game has given fans something to look forward to in the new year while they wait for the release of chapter 401.

New Hunter x Hunter video game details to be revealed soon

Gon Freecss, the protagonist, as seen in the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation (Image via Madhouse)

The Jump Festa 2024 event is being held at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba near Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, 2023. It was revealed during the event that Bushiroad and Eighting are jointly developing a full-scale fighting game based on Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter. This announcement has gotten fans excited as they have been eagerly waiting for new developments in the series.

Unfortunately, more details about the game, including the tentative release date, will be revealed at the Bushiroad New Year Grand Presentation 2024. The event is scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Saturday, January 6, 2024. It is an annual event where the company announces its upcoming plans and releases for the year.

This upcoming release adds to the line of several Hunter X Hunter games that have been launched over the years. They have been released on multiple platforms such as WonderSwan, Game Boy Color, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Kurapika as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Eighting, the Japanese company behind the game, is known for creating 'shoot ‘em ups’ and has developed games based on popular manga titles such as Naruto, Bleach, and Kamen Rider.

Bushiroad, another Japanese entertainment company, is known for making popular collectible card games, mobile applications, and games. They recently developed video games like Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath, Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight: Re LIVE, and Cardcaptor Sakura Happiness Memories.

The fans of Yoshihiro Togashi's manga have been waiting for a year now, since chapter 400 was released in December 2022. Hopefully, there will be a new release in 2024. Meanwhile, both newcomers and those looking to revisit the series can use the Shonen JUMP app or go to Viz Media’s official website.