Top 5 anime games on PlayStation 4

Anime games have thoroughly dominated the gaming industry over the years. The two mediums have always had a close relationship because of their shared focus on storytelling. Both of them offer immersive and engaging experiences that transport players to new worlds and allow them to experience incredible stories.

In the 1980s, the two were becoming increasingly popular in Japan, and game developers were quick to capitalize on this trend by creating video games based on popular anime and manga series.

Another reason for the close relationship between these mediums is the shared fanbase. Many anime fans are also gamers, and vice versa, creating a crossover audience that has driven the success of many such titles.

The PS4 has been a particularly great platform for anime games, with its powerful hardware and excellent catalog making it the perfect solution for anime fans. It offers an excellent selection of titles that cater to various interests, ranging from action-packed fighting offerings to visual novels.

In this article, we will discuss the top five anime games on the PS4.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 anime games every enthusiast should play on PS4: Dragon Ball FighterZ, Persona 5, and more

1) Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D fighting game based on the popular anime and manga series, Dragon Ball. Developed by Arc System Works, it features a 3v3 team battle system and offers a variety of characters from the said universe to choose from.

Besides stunning graphics and animation, the gameplay is fast-paced and intuitive, making it one of the best fighting titles available on the PS4. Furthermore, there is a unique feature called Dramatic Finish, which allows players to recreate iconic moments from the anime series.

2) Persona 5

Persona 5 is a role-playing anime game developed by Atlus and is the sixth installment in the Persona series. The story follows a group of high school students who possess the power to enter a supernatural realm called the Metaverse.

It features a turn-based combat system, where players can recruit and train various Personas, which are manifestations of a character's psyche. The game's unique art style, engaging storyline, and memorable characters make it one of the best JRPGs available on the PS4. Its story and character development have earned multiple awards.

3) Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is a fighting anime game developed by CyberConnect2 and is based on the popular anime and manga series, Naruto. It features a vast roster of characters from the Naruto universe, and players can engage in 1v1 or team battles.

The graphics and animation are outstanding, and the gameplay is smooth and fluid, making it one of the best anime-fighting games on the PS4. Players can experience epic battles from the anime series through the game's story mode, which follows the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War.

4) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is an action-adventure anime game developed by Omega Force and is based on the popular manga series, One Piece. The title features a vast open world where players can explore various islands, battle enemies, and recruit crew members.

The game has a story mode that follows the events of the Whole Cake Island arc. Its combat system is fluid and offers a variety of moves and special attacks to choose from. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4's stunning visuals, engaging storyline, and fast-paced action make it a must-play for any One Piece fan.

5) Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization is an action role-playing game developed by Aquria and is based on the Sword Art Online anime and light novel series. The story follows Kirito, the main protagonist, as he explores a new virtual reality MMORPG called Sword Art: Origin.

The game features a real-time combat system plus a story mode that follows a fresh exclusive storyline. Players can recruit various AI-controlled characters to join their party. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization's beautiful visuals, engaging storyline, and fun gameplay make it one of the best anime games available on PS4.

In conclusion, the PS4 has been an excellent platform for anime games, and there are plenty to choose from. The five titles listed above are some of the best available and offer hours of entertainment for fans.

