Blue Box anime confirms production studio with teaser trailer at Jump Festa 2024

The Blue Box anime kickstarted the Jump Festa 2024, which is known for revealing quite a few much-anticipated trailers and upcoming series in the industry, with the adaptation of Kouji Miura's manga being the first one in line. Furthermore, this event was also a great chance to see the three main voice actors, who were Shoya Chiba (Taiki), Reina Ueda (Chinatsu), and Akari Kito (Hina).

When it comes to the event itself, it was very significant for the Blue Box anime, since it shared a lot of interesting news, including its first promotional video, a confirmation of the studio involved, some key visuals, and the inclusion of Akari as Hina's voice actress, which wasn't known until now. There was also a panel to answer a lot of different questions and engage with the audience, which was much appreciated by attendees.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Box anime.

Blue Box anime kickstarted the Jump Festa 2024 with its first trailer and several interesting confirmations

The Blue Box anime panel took the stage at 9:30 am JST on December 16 and consisted of Shoya Chiba, Reina Ueda, and, later on, Akari Kito, who play Taiki, Chinatsu, and Hina, respectively. The panel started with the host, alongside Chiba and Ueda, discussing the series and their roles in the story, while also greeting the audience.

One of the first things that had people's interest was the inclusion of a Chinatsu key visual on the screen, which is one of the first pieces of artwork shown in the anime, alongside Taiki's character design sheet.

However, the first official teaser was the thing that generated the most hype. It showed Taiki and Chinatsu's setups with their respective sports and also how they begin to know one another, which is the basis of the story.

Key visual of Chinatsu in the Blue Box anime (Image via Unlimited Produce by TMS).

The trailer also served as a confirmation of the involvement of Unlimited Produce by TMS, which has had planning production roles with franchises such as Undead Unluck and The Seven Deadly Sins. Furthermore, this trailer also served as the introduction of Akari Kito, who is going to voice Hina Choso and is mostly known for her work as an idol in Japan and for voicing Demon Slayer's Nezuko Kamado.

Once the three main voice actors were on stage at the same time, much of the panel was spent answering some of the host's questions, showing character design sheets, and also taking the time to thank people for buying, reading, and enjoying Kouji Miura's manga.

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation about the number of episodes for this season or a release date.

Final thoughts

The Blue Box was the beginning of the Jump Festa 2024 and while its romance-focused story might not be everybody's cup of tea, fans of Kouji Miura's manga will be excited to know that a trailer, key visuals, and voice cast confirmations were revealed.