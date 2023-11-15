Blue Box anime adaptation gets confirmed as leaked visual shows Chinatsu Kano

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #51 confirmed the anime adaptation of Blue Box manga with a teaser visual. The leaked visual features Chinatsu Kano as the announcement reveals the voice actors for her and Taiki Inomata.

Blue Box, written and illustrated by Mangaka Kouji Miura, is a Japanese youth rom-com manga series. It was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump in April 2021. Since then, the manga's chapters have been collected into 12 tankōbon volumes, with the series set to have a Jump Festa Stage in December 2023.

Blue Box anime adaptation gets confirmed in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine

With Blue Box set to receive a Blue Stage at Jump Festa 2024 in December, fans were adamant that the manga series is set to receive an anime adaptation. The same was earlier rumored to be true after the anime's website domain was found online. However, the series was yet to be officially announced.

Fortunately, Blue Box's anime adaptation has finally been confirmed after the same was announced in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #51. The announcement was made with a teaser visual that showed Chinatsu Kano seemingly taking a short break from reading and looking up.

Chinatsu Kano and Taiki Inomata as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In addition, the announcement revealed the voice cast members for the series' main characters - Taiki Inomata and Chinatsu Kano. Taiki Inomata is set to be voiced by Shouya Chiba, while Chinatsu Kano will be voiced by Reina Ueda.

Shouya Chiba previously voiced Kiyotaka Ayanokouji from Classroom of the Elite, Shinei Nouzen from 86: Eighty-Six, and Sigma from Bungo Stray Dogs. Meanwhile, Reina Ueda previously voiced Kanao Tsuyuri from Demon Slayer, Lemon Irvine from Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and Reze from Chainsaw Man.

Chinatsu Kano and Hina Chouno as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As evident from the announcement, the series will soon reveal its key visual, character designs, and a dedicated website (http://aonohako-anime.com). Additional information is set to be revealed at Jump Festa 2024. Blue Box's Jump Festa Blue Stage is set to take place from 9:30 am to 10:00 am JST on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

What is Blue Box manga about?

The manga series focuses on Taiki Inomata, a third-year junior high school badminton player, and his crush Chinatsu Kano, a first-year senior high school basketball player. While Taiki believes that their difference in popularity would make it unlikely for Chinatsu to reciprocate his feelings, in a twist of fate, Chinatsu ends up living with Taiki after her parents leave Japan to move abroad.

Having been given the golden opportunity, Taiki aims to slowly develop his relationship with Chinatsu as they both strive to reach the national championship with their respective teams.

