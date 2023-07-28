Is the Blue Box manga ongoing? Status explained

Blue Box manga may not be a mainstream title, but it has garnered a set of dedicated fans that adore this series. This romantic manga is a hidden gem with excellent characterization and storytelling. The manga has been strongly recommended by seasoned manga readers, and it is slowly gaining popularity as the story progresses.

Blue Box revolves around two athletes who end up becoming roommates. One of them is a popular basketball player, and she is the star of the team. The other athlete is a badminton player who develops feelings for her.

Blue Box has gained popularity owing to its strange mix of shonen and shojo elements that work quite well, making for an interesting read.

Fans and newcomers alike have a question regarding the status of the series. Is the Blue Box manga ongoing? Yes, the manga is continuing, and the next chapter will be released in two days’ time, i.e., on July 30.

Blue Box: Status of the manga series

The manga is ongoing, and at the time of writing, a total of 110 chapters have been released. This series is written and illustrated by Kouji Miura.

Another interesting fact about this title is that it is currently being serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. These 110 chapters account for 12 story arcs. The chapter distribution for each story arc is as follows:

Regulars arc - Chapters 1-7

District Qualifiers arc - Chapters 8-14

Hina’s Feelings arc - Chapters 15-18

Prefectural Qualifiers arc - Chapters 19-24

Blossoming Romance arc - Chapters 25-29

Fireworks Festival arc - Chapters 30-36

Nationals arc - Chapters 37-47

Cultural Festival arc - Chapters 48-65

Autumn Training Camp arc - Chapters 66-78

Yumeka arc - Chapters 79-97

Confession arc - Chapters 98-105

New Year arc - Chapters 106-110 [contd.]

The manga series has also been compiled into 11 tankobon volumes so far. The volume and its corresponding chapters are listed below:

Volume 1 - Chapters 1-7

Volume 2 - Chapters 8-16

Volume 3 - Chapters 17-25

Volume 4 - Chapters 26-34

Volume 5 - Chapters 35-43

Volume 6 - Chapters 44-52

Volume 7 - Chapters 53-61

Volume 8 - Chapters 62-70

Volume 9 - Chapters 71-80

Volume 10 - Chapters 81-90

Volume 11 - Chapters 91-99

Blue Box chapters 100 and onwards have not been compiled into a Tankobon volume. All the chapters of this manga series are available on Viz. The last three chapters are free to read at any given time. If fans wish to read some of the older chapters, they will need to pay for a subscription to access their catalog.

Furthermore, the chapters are also available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus application. While all the chapters are available for free on MANGA Plus, the chapter will be locked once it has been read. A subscription has to be purchased if fans wish to read the chapters more than once.

Blue Box synopsis

This romance series revolves around Taiki Inomata, an aspiring badminton player who joined Eimei Academy in the hopes of pursuing this sport further. Despite his eagerness, he is never the first person in the gym.

Chinatsu Kano, a hardworking and popular basketball athlete, is often found practicing there before Taiki arrives. He develops feelings for this girl, and a strange order of events leads to the two being roommates. They resolve to participate in the Nationals and train hard while Taiki attempts to get closer to the girl he loves.

