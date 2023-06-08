Blue Box Manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Blue Box has been a very successful series in recent years and it is easy to see why: the combination of sports, comedy, and romance is something that can appeal to a wide variety of audiences out there while also executing some of the classic tropes of the medium of manga as a whole.

In that regard, there is much to like about the story of Taiki and Chinatsu, which is why a lot of people are interested to read it. Many are also curious about what to expect from the story, given that it combines so many elements. Here is all you need to know about this series before reading it.

The Blue Box manga and everything you need to know about it

Where to read

Blue Box is a Japanese manga series written and drawn by Kouji Miura, and it has been published since 2021 in Jump Comics and through Shueisha. As of May 2023, it has collected ten tankobon volumes and become one of the most popular series in the current manga market when it comes to romantic comedy and sports.

The entire series can be bought through Amazon for people who enjoy reading physical copies, but for those that might be more interested in reading online, the best recommendation is the MANGA Plus app by Shueisha. This application has access to the series and it also allows people to read the rest of the Shueisha catalog, which of course has a lot of great material.

Synopsis

The story takes place in real-life Japan and the protagonist is a high school badminton player called Taiki Inomata who trains with a girl called Chinatsu Kano, who is a basketball player. However, Chinatsu moves with his family after the former’s parents have to go work abroad, and this is how their friendship and potential relationship starts to blossom.

Blue Box is known for the combination of sports, comedy, and romance, with these two characters at the heart of the story. Their love for their respective disciplines complements the series as a whole. In fact, the element of the national championship is a key element that sets a lot of plot points in motion.

What to expect (speculative)

While the manga genre can often have a lot of variety, especially when it comes to the rom-com genre, Blue Box is definitely something special. The series has a very sweet and heartfelt approach, which is something that a lot of other manga in the genre tend to struggle with, and this one, in particular, manages to create a very unique relationship.

Taiki and Chinatsu have a dynamic that is very easy to get behind - their development throughout the series feels genuine and fun, and they both have their own set of interests and passions with their respective sports, thus adding another element to the equation. Whenever there is a lot of romance and comedy, the sports factor allows Blue Box to be a bit more tridimensional.

All in all, it is a very compelling series and knows how to deliver when it matters throughout the story.

