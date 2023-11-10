Blue Box stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Jump Festa 2024 is just around the corner, and as the full schedule for the event has been revealed, the anime community is thrilled to know about announcements regarding their favorite anime and manga. As the Blue Box manga fandom is hyped up by recent rumors from unofficial sources about a potential anime adaptation of the series, they are keenly awaiting the Blue Box event and related announcements at Jump Festa 2024.

Written and illustrated by Miura Kouji, Blue Box (aka Ao no Hako) follows an absorbing storyline that skillfully combines aspects of sports and romance. Currently at its 12th volume, the story follows a third-year junior high student and a tennis player, Taiki Inomate, with a crush on a girl in her first year of senior high, Kano Chinatsu, who plays volleyball. The absorbing storyline comes with remarkable storytelling.

Blue Box takes the stage at Jump Festa 2024: When and where to stream

Blue Box cover page (Image via Miura Kouji/Shueisha)

As per the Jump official website, Jump Festa 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023. This year’s convention is announced to showcase three main stages: Super Stage Red, Super Stage Blue, and Jump Studio Stage. The Jump Super Stage Blue has been set to kick off with Miura Kouji’s series Blue Box as their first event on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 9:30 am to 10:00 am (JST).

Fans who can attend the Jump Festa 2024 can enjoy the events live. However, international and domestic fans who cannot be present at the event in person, have the option to watch the live stream of the show on either the Jump Festa official website or their official YouTube channel. The live stream also includes subtitles for the global audience so that fans can comprehend all the event information in real-time.

Given the original schedule was set according to Japanese Standard Time, the timings for the event of Jump Festa 2024 would differ in other corners of the world. The timings for the Blue Box stage in the other regions are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 pm Friday December 15 Central Daylight Time 6:30 pm Friday December 15 Eastern Daylight Time 7:30 pm Friday December 15 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 am Saturday December 16 Central European Summer Time 1:30 am Saturday December 16 Indian Standard Time 6:00 am Saturday December 16 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday December 16 Australian Central Standard Time 10:00 am Saturday December 16

What to expect from the upcoming Blue Box event and anime production

Blue Box cover page (Image via Miura Kouji/Shueisha)

Fans of the Blue Box series have been eagerly awaiting an anime adaptation. Considering the speculations regarding Blue Box anime being in production going around recently (via unofficial sources), it can be expected to hear the news of the official anime announcement on the Blue Box stage in Jump Festa 2024.

However, more information regarding the event has yet to be made public. The specifics about the performers for Blue Box’s event are also under wraps. According to the official website, additional information about the event related to this series will be announced at a later date. Currently, fans of the series can only make speculations, eagerly looking forward to further announcements.

Final thoughts

Blue Box cover page (Image via Miura Kouji/Shueisha)

Blue Box distinguishes itself from the typical sports genre series by incorporating the romance aspect in the mix. So far, this lighthearted and delightful blend of sports and romance has remained an underappreciated gem.

However, the blue stage at Jump Festa 2024 can serve as a pivotal moment for the series, giving it a chance to bring the series into the limelight. And with an anime adaptation, the series is likely to win over the hearts of a large number of audiences.

