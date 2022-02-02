6 facts about Nezuko from Demon Slayer most people don't know

Nezuko Kamado is one of those characters unanimously loved by the entire Demon Slayer community. Despite being a demon, she developed a level of self-control that denied the consumption of human flesh. Ever since she turned into a demon, she went through a lot as her life was on the line quite regularly.

Irrespective of her circumstances, she fought alongside her brother and even assisted the members of the Demon Slayer Corps during extremely tough missions. That being said, there are certain facts that are either unknown or overlooked during the course of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Interesting facts about Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer

1) Nezuko’s age when she turned into a demon

This isn’t a particularly unknown fact to fans of Demon Slayer, but it is certainly overlooked. Muzan had massacred the entire Kamado family and turned Nezuko into a demon. When he did, Nezuko was only 12 years old and almost died to Giyu Tomioka. Fortunately, Tanjiro was able to save her, and since then, she’s come a long way, helping her elder brother in various battles against some of the toughest demons in the series.

2) Nezuko’s birthday

This is a fun fact for all Demon Slayer fans with the Capricorn star sign. Tanjiro’s younger sister, Nezuko, was born on December 28. She is just a year younger than Tanjiro and Inosuke. Despite being the youngest of the lot, she has helped her brother and the rest of the members of the Demon Slayer Corps in tough situations.

3) Nezuko’s name and its connection to her character

Nezuko’s name has some connection with respect to her character in this series. Nezuko’s name, when written in Japanese, contains the character “豆 .” This particular character can be translated to “beans.” This is significant because the Japanese celebrate Setsubun, a festival held on one of the first few days of February. In this festival, people throw roasted beans on demons while chanting something that can be translated to “Happiness in, demons out.”

4) Nezuko’s relationship with Mitsuri Kanroji

Nezuko has a very wholesome relationship with Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. Since Nezuko was trained to look at every single human being as someone from her family, she ended up looking at Mitsuri as her older sister. Fans definitely loved the few sets of panels that showcased the relationship between the two characters.

5) Change in color of Nezuko’s eyes

This is another possible detail that could have been overlooked by fans, possibly because the change in color was not that apparent since the two colors were quite similar. Prior to the massacre, Nezuko’s eyes were purple, and on turning into a demon, they changed to baby pink. The development of fangs, nails and the change in the color of her eyes were some of the indications of her transformation into a full-fledged demon.

6) Sanemi sees a bit of Genya in Nezuko

The Wind Hashira didn't have the most friendly interaction when he first came across Nezuko. After all the demons were eradicated, Nezuko was completely healed and she had a short interaction with Sanemi. The two were having a brief conversation when Sanemi saw Genya in Nezuko. This moment was quite wholesome in the Demon Slayer series.

