Demon Slayer anime disappoints fans at Jump Festa 2024

Jump Festa 2024 Stage Blue hosted a Demon Slayer panel which welcomed the voice actors of Tanjiro Kamado, Muichiro Tokito, Shinobu Kocho, and Mitsuri Kanroji. Previously revealed key visuals were shown again and the voice actors spent some time talking about their beloved characters on stage.

They also announced the details of an event that will be taking place between March 9, 2024 to March 10, 2024 to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Demon Slayer anime adaptation.

Aside from these announcements, no new information surrounding the upcoming Hashira Training arc was provided. The excitement of the voice actors was infectious to say the least, but the lack of new information left the fanbase a tad bit disappointed.

Jump Festa 2024 reveals additional information regarding the Demon Slayer 5th anniversary celebration event

Key visual of the 5th anniversary event (image via Ufotable, Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

As stated earlier, the 5th anniversary celebration of the Demon Slayer anime will be taking place on March 9, 2024, and March 10, 2024, at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition. Fans will be able to locate the event in Halls 1-3 and in the Makuhari Event Hall. Jump Festa 2024 also revealed a key visual for this event.

In the visual, one can see some of the most beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series. The upper row has Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira. Standing next to him is Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira. Adjacent to her is Genya Shinazugawa with his usual evil grin. In the lower row, one can see Zenitsu Agatsuma sporting overalls and a hat in his characteristic yellow color.

Next to him is the protagonist of the Demon Slayer series, Tanjiro Kamado. As usual, one can see his optimism and he is seen sporting a black haori and a fashionable walking stick.

Nezuko Kamado is seen wearing an elegant white shirt and a pink frock. Despite the recent events in the anime series, she is seen wearing the bamboo muzzle. Last but not least, we have Inosuke Hashibira, but without his boar mask, for a change.

A brief summary of what took place on the Demon Slayer stage of Jump Festa 2024

Key visual of the World Tour that was shown in Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Ufotable and Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

The event started with a short voice acting skit involving actors who play Tanjiro Kamado, Muichiro Tokito, Shinobu Kocho, and Mitsuri Kanroji. Soon, they made it to the stage and took their seats. Fans were excited to see them and the voice actors seemed to engage in a discussion about their favorite characters and some of their traits.

They also revealed the key visual of a World Tour that will take place in various countries. The series will screen the last episode of the Swordsmith Village arc and the first 1 hour episode of the Hashira Training arc. The stage also revealed the key visual for the 5th anniversary event, details of which have been mentioned above.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.