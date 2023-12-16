New Prince of Tennis confirms U-17 World Cup Semi-Final Match anime adaptation and release window in Jump Festa 2024

Exciting news awaits New Prince of Tennis fans as the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the Japan vs Germany Under 17 semifinal match has been confirmed.

The announcement was made at the anime's panel at the Jump Festa '24 Super Stage Red event. With an expected release in October 2024, fans can look forward to experiencing this popular sports anime's intense tennis battles and captivating storyline.

The anime adaptation of New Prince of Tennis' Japan vs. Germany U-17 World Cup semifinal match is to be released in October 2024

New visual teaser for U-17 World Cup semifinal of New Prince of Tennis anime (Image via Studio Kai/Jump Festa '24)

The anime community is excited as New Prince of Tennis gears up to bring one of its most anticipated storylines to the screen—the U-17 World Cup semifinals. This pivotal arc is set to captivate fans with the intense showdown between the Japanese and German tennis teams, showcasing their exceptional skills and strategic prowess on the court. Devotees of the series have long awaited this moment, and the upcoming anime adaptation is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Scheduled for release in October 2024, the exact premiere date remains a mystery, adding to the suspense for eager fans. The animation quality and production standards synonymous with the anime are expected to elevate the U-17 World Cup arc. As viewers anticipate the return of their beloved characters, the promise of advanced animation techniques hints at a visually stunning and immersive journey into the world of competitive tennis.

New Prince of Tennis panel at Jump Festa '24 Super Stage Red

U-17 World Cup semifinal logo(Image via Studio Kai)

At the Jump Festa '24 Super Stage Red event, the New Prince of Tennis panel was handled by the voice actors of some beloved characters. Junko Minagawa, who voices Ryoma Echizen, Ryotaro Okiayu as Kunimitsu Tezuka, Junichi Suwabe as Keigo Atobe, and Sachiko Nagai as Seiichi Yukimura took the stage to share their insights and excitement about the upcoming anime adaptation. Their presence at the panel increased enthusiasm among the fans, who were thrilled to see the voice actors behind the characters they know and love.

The confirmation of the anime adaptation of the U-17 World Cup semifinal match has generated immense excitement among fans. With its release scheduled for October 2024, fans can anticipate a captivating and exhilarating depiction of the intense tennis battles that await them.

The presence of the voice actors at the panel during the Jump Festa '24 Super Stage Red event further heightened the anticipation. It showcased the dedication of the series' cast and creators. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the thrilling matches and emotional moments that have made New Prince of Tennis a beloved franchise in anime.