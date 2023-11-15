New Prince of Tennis stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Jump Festa 2024 has announced stages for various franchises, and among them, Takeshi Konomi's New Prince of Tennis has become a huge topic of discussion in its dedicated fanbase. The Jump Festa 2024 stage holds significant importance, considering the fact that the upcoming anime adaptation of the U-17 World Cup Semifinal arc is slated for release in 2024.

The New Prince of Tennis series has been a staple of the sports manga and anime genre for quite some time, especially considering the astounding success of this series as a whole. New Prince of Tennis is the manga sequel to Takeshi Konomi's successful series, The Prince of Tennis, which started its serialization in 1999 and ended with a total of 42 volumes in 2008.

Jump Festa 2024's New Prince of Tennis stage will likely focus on the upcoming anime adaptation

Where to watch, schedule

Jump Festa 2024 is shaping up to be a really important event for the whole of the anime and manga community. As per the official website, the event itself will be held on December 16, 2023, and December 17, 2023. It will reportedly be split into two parts, namely the Red stage and Blue stage. Currently, it is confirmed that the event will feature 24 different franchises.

According to the Jump Festa 2024 website, the New Prince of Tennis stage is scheduled for the Red stage in the slot from 3:30 pm to 4 pm in Japanese Standard Time on December 16, 2023. This timing will coincide with 12 pm in Indian Standard Time and 1 am Eastern Standard Time.

Fans from all over the world will be able to access and stream the Jump Festa 2024 event via the official Jump Festa website or their own YouTube channel. Fans from Japan can stream the event via the Jump Festa app, but this option is not available for those outside Japan.

What to expect?

New Prince of Tennis is the sequel to the really popular The Prince of Tennis series written by Takeshi Konomi. The stage during the Jump Festa 2024 will have the voice actors present and will probably also focus on the upcoming anime adaptation that will adapt to the U-17 World Cup Semifinal arc.

New Prince of Tennis has already received anime adaptations which are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll with english subtitles as well as with an english dubbed version. Actual information regarding the details of the stage and its content haven't been revealed but it can be inferred that the major part of it will be centered around the anime.

The Prince of Tennis, originally serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from July 1999 to March 2008, follows tennis prodigy Ryoma Echizen at Seishun Academy. The 178-episode anime adaptation aired from October 2001 to March 2005, accompanied by three OVAs. The franchise expanded into a multimedia phenomenon, encompassing radio shows, video games, over 250 soundtracks, and stage musicals.

A sequel, The New Prince of Tennis, serialized in Jump Square in March 2009, features Ryoma's return to Japan and participation in the U-17 High School Representatives Selection Camp.

Its success is evident in over 60 million copies of the original manga in circulation, solidifying its position among the best-selling manga series, and leaving a lasting impact on the sports genre.

