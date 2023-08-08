Puzzle and Dragons x The Prince of Tennis II Collab: New characters, Dungeons, and more

Puzzle and Dragons has brought back its epic collaboration with The Prince of Tennis II manga series. This rerun collab event will last until August 21, 2023, and introduces new units. The characters from the first collaboration event, such as Ryoma Echizen, Kunimitsu Tezuka, and Shusuke Fuji, received new evolutions. They are obtainable from the event-exclusive egg machines.

Additionally, several event-themed unique dungeons will feature collab characters as enemies. Clearing each featured dungeon will provide players with hefty rewards. This article will provide detailed information about this latest event.

New characters and Dungeons in Puzzle and Dragons and The Princess of Tennis II collab

Kazuya Tokugawa in Puzzle and Dragons. (Image via GungHo)

Several new characters from The Prince of Tennis II, including Kazuya Tokugawa, Jujiro Oni, Kanata Irie, and more, are up for grabs from the egg machines. Players can play seven new unique dungeons, including two multiplayer ones. Rewards for clearing the stages include free pulls and Tennis balls, which one can exchange for prizes in the Monster Exchange. Here are the details:

New Dungeons in Puzzle and Dragons

Clear the Seigaku Tennis Club dungeon and earn the Seigaku Tennis Club title in Puzzle and Dragons. (Image via GungHo)

The following event-limited dungeons will be available in this mobile RPG title until the event period:

Seigaku Tennis Club Title Challenge

Players completing this dungeon within the specified period will get Seigaku Tennis Club Title as a reward. It is a single-player unique dungeon that displays a rewards screen upon clearing.

The Prince of Tennis II collab dungeon

By including event-featured characters in their roster while challenging this dungeon, players can increase their stats. Clearing the stage will provide Tennis Balls, exchangeable from the Monster Exchange during the event period. Additionally, successfully beating the National Tournament-Exper floor will reward a free pull from The Prince of Tennis Memorial egg machine in this mobile game.

The Prince of Tennis II Colosseum

Clearing this dungeon to get Assist Monsters in Puzzle and Dragons. (Image via GungHo)

This dungeon will feature single-player and three-player multiplayer gameplay. It contains two floors of these difficulties - Annihilation and Legend. First-time-clearance rewards include the following:

Annihilation difficulty: 1 Black Event Medal

1 Black Event Medal Legend difficulty: 1 free pull from the collab egg memorial machine.

In addition to this, using featured characters while challenging the Annihilation floor in this free-to-play title increases the drop rate of these Assist Monsters:

Seishun Academy JHS Tennis Club Uniform

Hyotei Academy JHS Tennis Club Uniform

Rikkai University JHS Tennis Club Uniform

The Prince of Tennis-Fixed Team

In this dungeon, players receive a predetermined roster of monsters, which they must use to defeat various characters from the manga. Defeating each will provide multiple rewards. Here are the details:

Keigo Atobe: Tennis Ball-Rainbow

Tennis Ball-Rainbow Kei Tanishi: 3 Super Snow Globe Dragon

3 Super Snow Globe Dragon Wakashi Hiyoshi: 3 Jewel of Creation

3 Jewel of Creation Jin Akutsu: 2 Tennis Ball-Gold

2 Tennis Ball-Gold Yuta Fuji: 10 TAMADRA

10 TAMADRA Shinji Ibu: 1 Tennis Ball-Gold

Additionally, clearing all floors in this dungeon will provide a free pull from the collab memorial egg machine in this strategy game.

Houou Byodoin Descended - No Dupes

Clear this dungeon to obtain Houou Byodoin in Puzzle and Dragons. (Image via GungHo)

This Puzzle and Dragons' rerun collab event dungeon offers single-player and three-player multiplayer gameplay. Players can play this dungeon only in the Absolute Annihilation difficulty level. After defeating him in the final battle, they can obtain the character Houou Byodoin.

Players may also get Tennis Balls as drops from defeating Byodoin in this dungeon. First-time clearance includes one free pull from the collab egg machine that guarantees a seven-star featured character.

The Prince of Tennis II egg machine will provide collab characters at the cost of seven Magic Stones until the event ends. Additionally, the developers will send one free pull from the collab memorial egg machine. Puzzle and Dragons players must log in to the game during the event and claim the free pull from the in-game mailbox.