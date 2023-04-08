7 best mobile JRPG games to play in April 2023

Among all RPG games, the JRPGs have a unique charm. Few video game genres manage to invoke emotions like the JRPGs do. These games have imaginative tales full of side missions and secrets to solve. Combined with a fantastic cast of characters and their backstories, these games provide something that very few other RPG sub-genres have been able to replicate. However, if you do not have much time to play games on the console or the PC, we have listed a few awesome JRPG games that can be played on mobile phones.

So without further ado, here are the best JRPG titles that can be played on mobile phones in April 2023.

The Alchemist Code and 6 other highly recommended JRPG adventures to try out in April 2023

1) Final Fantasy VII

Available on: Android & iOS

Android & iOS Price: $19.5

Developer Square Enix has done a fantastic job re-creating their good old Final Fantasy adventures on their mobile phones. Final Fantasy VII stands out as one of the most popular in the mobile series due to its superior graphics quality, smooth gameplay, and captivating storyline.

Moreover, the seventh installment's mobile version offers many more character improvement options than the original. Whether you are re-visiting the Final Fantasy series or trying it out for the first time, Final Fantasy VII is a JRPG adventure worth checking out.

2) Dragon Quest 5

Available on: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: $15.8

Among all the Dragon Quest games available on the mobile platform, Dragon Quest 5 arguably has the best gameplay system suited for mobile phones. The turn-based combat system in Dragon Quest 5 is ideal for mobile gaming. The game is meant to be played in short spurts, and you can quickly start where you left off without missing anything. This is especially true for mobile gaming, as users prefer to play in small intervals rather than extended lengths.

Furthermore, the game's controls are easy to use on mobile devices. The touchscreen interface allows you to navigate the menu quickly, select actions in combat, and move your character around the in-game world. Similar to the Final Fantasy series, there's just nothing that gets going wrong with the storyline. With superb monster designs, you will have a lot of fun trying out Dragon Quest 5.

If you are unaware of the Dragon Quest series, be prepared to delve into a classic retro-themed adventure with Dragon Quest 5. You might end up liking it more than the contemporary JRPG adventures.

3) Another Eden

Available on: Android & IOS

Price: Free

From the makers of legendary JRPG titles like Chrono Trigger and Xenogear, Another Eden is a successor to the latter title, incorporating mobile-friendly turn-based mechanics into the fray.

Another Eden's turn-based warfare method incorporates a novel time travel element, allowing gamers to travel between eras and time periods to unlock new missions and regions to explore. There are also several characters to acquire and level up, each with its arsenal of abilities and skill trees.

This game comes off as a stunning and diverse turn-based RPG title featuring a deep storyline, numerous side quests, and collectibles. It's a free-to-play title on the Google Play Store, and its superb storyline is the cherry on top.

4) Monster Hunter Stories

Available on: iOS

Price: $15.8

Capcom's Monster Hunter series has more of a Pokemon feel to the proceedings. However, it's an equally absorbing action RPG in its own right. Also available on the Apple Arcade, this Monster Hunter Stories on mobile devices is a more conventional RPG spinoff of the once legendary Monster Hunter Series.

Gameplay is rewarding, and if you enjoy any adventure in tune with the Pokemon adventures, you'll surely like the Monster Hunter Series as well. Monster Hunter Stories has got to be one of the most beautiful JRPG titles available on mobile phones.

5) The Alchemist Code

Available on: Android, iOS

Price: Free

If you are looking for an alternative to Final Fantasy that will still provide an in-depth battle system and story-building elements merged in one, then look no further than The Alchemist Code.

The title has an expansive gaming world that will surely get you hooked, and you will feel immersed whenever you open up the game. In addition, The Alchemist Code's soundtrack is composed by Yoko Shimomura from Kingdom Hearts, which will surely get you pumped during the in-game combat.

6) Octopath Traveler Champions of the Continent

Available on: Android & iOS

Price: Free

An underrated JRPG adventure, the Octopath Traveler Champions of the Continent has superb gameplay mechanics and a story that can quickly sweep you off your feet. The storyline is addictive, deep, and full of mysteries that will force you to return to the game repeatedly.

At the Octopath Traveler Champions of the Continent, players can choose their paths and explore the vast world at their own pace. The game boasts a unique turn-based battle system that requires strategy and careful planning, allowing players to experiment with different character combinations and abilities.

7) Final Fantasy IX

Available on: Android, iOS

Price: $23.20

Rated 5/5 in the Google Play Store, Final Fantasy IX has to go down as one of the best JRPG games that can be played on mobile screens. Final Fantasy IX is a thoroughly charming and vast RPG adventure, arguably the smoothest Final Fantasy port ever done on Android.

Most of the main characters and numerous side characters received visual enhancements to make them look crisper and more detailed on mobile devices. Additionally, the 3D character models were updated to match better the original experience players had when playing the game.

