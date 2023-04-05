5 best Android games like Pokemon in April 2023

Pokemon games let players catch monsters from the legendary anime. Due to the colorful visuals, animations, and addictive gameplay, those titles rose to popularity very quickly. Fans loved these releases and that played a crucial role in boosting the anime's popularity too. This inspired many other games to follow this style. However, a lot of these are for PC, leaving mobile gamers with only a few options.

Despite such problems, there are a few Android games that have successfully entered the hearts of players. Here is a list of other titles that offer a similar gameplay experience and remain almost as addictive as Pokemon games.

5 best Pokemon clones for handheld devices (April 2023)

5) EvoCreo

In EvoCreo, players must catch Creos in tall grass and then evolve them into stronger species by training them. However, what differentiates this IP from Pokemon is the detailed customization that adds a layer of strategy. The game emphasizes deeper insight and monster customization.

Creos when engaged in battle will use rechargeable moves to prevent players from spamming power moves and getting easy wins. This makes the game even more interesting for those looking up for a challenge. With these amazing aspects, Creos has become one of the best RPG releases on Android.

4) Monster Super League

Finding the right Pokemon clone game that will please the playerbase is incredibly tough. However, Monster Super League will probably do the trick. This free-to-play RPG game developed by SMARTSTUDY came with a lot of expectations, and it has successfully fulfilled them.

The Monster Super League boasts charming creatures and beautiful animations to impress mobile gamers. Players will enjoy a collection of monsters, battling them to become the champions of the world. The role-playing game has 550 astromons and invites players to catch all of them.

3) Clash Royale

If you love these TCG-style games, Clash Royale is the perfect game for you. Clash Royale requires players to collect cards and outsmart their opponents in strategic duels. The game combines several elements of Tower Defense, Collectible Card Games, and Mobile Online Battle Arena (MOBA) titles.

Clash Royale is an easy-to-understand game. It is a tower rush title that requires players to build the best decks possible and battle against enemies, much like the TCG Pokemon releases. There will be three towers on each side, with each representing a crown. Demolishing the King's Tower of Players will help you win, while destroying all three will give you a three-crown victory.

2) Neo Monsters

Neo Monsters takes a rather unique approach to the traditional Pokemon games available. If you are a fan of Pokemon battling, you are going to like this one. This game brings a 4v4 battle between the two teams. There will be 16 slots for monsters, making it harder for players to juggle than the usual six.

One will need to catch and train the monsters to evolve them into stronger species. The game is based on progression, adventure, and creativity. Neo Monsters rise from their combat-heavy roots, with some great monsters who are also available in the iOS version.

1) Monster Masters

Monster Masters is another riveting addition to this list With battles being decided in minutes, players won’t need to invest much time in the game. What makes it even more interesting is that team management will slowly become limited as you keep collecting more and more monsters. The game also includes multiplayer modes.

Players can also participate in friend battles privately if they do not want to join any leagues. So, if you are trying to find a Pokemon-like game for your handheld device, this might be your best option.

