Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Global Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

The Global version of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn is here, and trainers around the world can finally dip their toes into everything it has to offer. This includes new shiny pocket monsters, Special Research stories, Field Research tasks, a Collection Challenge, various habitat wild encounters, and more.

The Las Vegas edition of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn was held earlier on February 18 and February 19 from 10 am to 6 pm PST each day in Sunset Park, Las Vegas, Nevada. Thousands of people participated in the ticketed event, exploring the multiple habitats present and catching, trading, and battling pocket monsters.

This article jots down all the available information about the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global's Collection Challenge tasks and rewards.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global's Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

The GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event features four Collection Challenges, one harking to each of the four habitats, for trainers worldwide to complete. Here are the challenges, their tasks, and their rewards.

GO Tour Hoenn - Global Collection Challenge: Blistering Sands

Catch a Torchic

Catch a Cacnea

Catch a Numel

Catch a Nincada

Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 5x Great Ball, May's Hat Pikachu encounter

GO Tour Hoenn - Global Collection Challenge: Eerie Mists

Catch a Surskit

Catch a Chimecho

Catch a Ralts

Catch a Swablu

Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 5x Great Ball, May's Hat Pikachu encounter

GO Tour Hoenn - Global Collection Challenge: Verdant Earth

Catch a Treecko

Catch a Gulpin

Catch a Slakoth

Catch a Swablu

Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 5x Great Ball, Brendan's Hat Pikachu encounter

GO Tour Hoenn - Global Collection Challenge: Ancient Shores

Catch a Mudkip

Catch a Feebas

Catch a Anorith

Catch a Clamperl

Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 5x Great Ball, Brendan's Hat Pikachu

Apart from the aforementioned Collection Challenges, Pokemon GO trainers can also complete Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks and Spooky Scramble tasks to get their hands on Hoenn starter pocket monster Mega Energy, in-game items, and more. They can participate in the Chasing Legends Special Research story to get their hands on Primal Energy, among other things.

A host of new Shiny Pokemon also made their worldwide debuts for trainers to catch with the beginning of the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event. They are as follows:

Shiny Cacnea

Shiny Cacturne

Shiny Gulpin

Shiny Swalot

Shiny Jirachi

Shiny Kecleon

Shiny Relicanth

Shiny Surskit

Shiny Masquerain

Shiny Torkoal

Shiny Tropius

Shiny Unown H

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The team that completes the most Field Research tasks this hour wins! As a reward, all Trainers will see an increase in the wild Pokémon and Primal Raids associated with the winning team for that next hour!! #PokemonGOTour : Hoenn – Global is almost here!The team that completes the most Field Research tasks this hour wins! As a reward, all Trainers will see an increase in the wild Pokémon and Primal Raids associated with the winning team for that next hour!! #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn – Global is almost here!The team that completes the most Field Research tasks this hour wins! As a reward, all Trainers will see an increase in the wild Pokémon and Primal Raids associated with the winning team for that next hour!! https://t.co/RhoOARA51J

For the duration of the event, Pokemon GO trainers can encounter Deoxys (Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed forms) in Five-Star Raids and Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon in Primal Raids. When players catch Kyogre or Groudon from this event, the former will know Origin Pulse and the latter will know Precipice Blades.

Poll : 0 votes