Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Global Field Research and Spooky Scramble: All tasks and rewards

The Global iteration of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn is almost here and trainers around the world will finally be able to engage with everything it has on offer. Similar to the Las Vegas version, the event will feature Hoenn-themed Field Research and Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks for trainers to complete.

The developers at Niantic have consistently provided trainers worldwide with periodic updates that introduce fresh new content and mechanics to the popular AR title. Be it seasonal celebrations and festivities or the debuts of new pocket monsters, Pokemon GO players almost always have their hands full with fresh material to engage in.

This article jots down all the Hoenn-themed Field Research and Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks that Pokemon GO players will be able to participate in during the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event.

All GO Tour: Hoenn - Global Field Research and Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

The GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event is scheduled to go live around the world at 10 am local time on Saturday, February 25, and will last until 6 pm local time on Sunday, February 26. This provides trainers worldwide with enough time to engage in the event at their own leisure in their respective time zones.

The Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks and possible rewards for the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event are as follows:

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon - 10x Sceptile Mega Energy

Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Blaziken Mega Energy

Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon - 10x Swampert Mega Energy

Power up 10 Grass-type Pokemon - 10x Sceptile Mega Energy

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Blaziken Mega Energy

Power up 10 Water-type Pokemon - 10x Swampert Mega Energy

Primal Surge: Catch 10 Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball or 10x Ultra Ball or 10x Razz Berry or 10x Pinap Berry or 1000x Stardust

Primal Surge: Earn a candy walking with your Buddy - 20x Poke Ball or 10x Ultra Ball or 10x Razz Berry or 10x Pinap Berry or 1000x Stardust

Primal Surge: Power up Ground-type Pokemon 5 times - Treecko encounter (shiny variant possible), Torchic (shiny variant possible), Mudkip (shiny variant possible)

Primal Surge: Power up Water-type Pokemon 5 times - Treecko encounter (shiny variant possible), Torchic (shiny variant possible), Mudkip (shiny variant possible)

Primal Surge: Hatch an Egg - Cacnea (shiny variant possible), Gulpin (shiny variant possible), Surskit (shiny variant possible)

Primal Surge: Win a raid - Brendan's Hat Pikachu (shiny variant possible), May's Hat Pikachu (shiny variant possible)

The Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks are disguised as broken encoded words. Pokemon GO trainers will need to figure out what they are and how to complete them. The encoded research tasks, their decoded meanings, and the offered rewards are as follows:

*v**v*a N**c*d*: Evolve a Nincada - Shedinja encounter (shiny variant possible)

**k* 3 G***t ***v*b**** T***w* *n a **w - Sableye (shiny variant possible)

*r***f** 5 ***e*** - Transfer 5 Pokemon (shiny variant possible) - Shuppet (shiny variant possible)

*s* 5 **r**e* t* ***p ***ch ***e*** - Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Duskull (shiny variant possible)

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event also marks the debut of a number of shiny variants of Hoenn pocket monsters in the popular AR title from Niantic, including Shiny Kecleon, Shiny Jirachi, and more.

