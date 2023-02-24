Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Global: What are the different habitats and their wild spawns?

The Global version of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn event is slated to start in the popular AR title in less than a day. The occasion is a celebration of everything related to the Hoenn region, including wild encounters, Field Research tasks, Special Research stories, and more.

The GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event will also feature specific wild pocket monster encounters for particular habitats that players will be able to catch. This will mark the perfect opportunity to catch the shiny variants of a number of Hoenn Pokemon, including those that are making their worldwide debuts with the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event in Pokemon GO.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the various habitats and their wild encounters that Pokemon GO players will enjoy during the upcoming event.

Everything you need to know about all available habitats and their wild encounters in the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event

The GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event is slated to begin on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 6 pm local time. This will provide trainers around the world with ample time to dive into everything that the unique event offers.

As mentioned above, various pocket monsters and their shiny variants will be available to be encountered by Pokemon GO trainers in specific habitats once the event begins. The pocket monsters and their habitats are as follows:

Blistering Sands

Torchic (shiny variant can be encountered)

Poochyena (shiny variant can be encountered)

Lotad (shiny variant can be encountered)

Makuhita (shiny variant can be encountered)

Nosepass (shiny variant can be encountered)

Aron (shiny variant can be encountered)

Numel (shiny variant can be encountered)

Baltoy (shiny variant can be encountered)

Nincada (shiny variant can be encountered)

Cacnea (shiny variant can be encountered)

Bagon (shiny variant can be encountered)

Verdant Earth

Treecko (shiny variant can be encountered)

Zigzagoon (shiny variant can be encountered)

Seedot (shiny variant can be encountered)

Shroomish (shiny variant can be encountered)

Slakoth (shiny variant can be encountered)

Skitty (shiny variant can be encountered)

Electrike (shiny variant can be encountered)

Roselia (shiny variant can be encountered)

Swablu (shiny variant can be encountered)

Wurmple (shiny variant can be encountered)

Mawile (shiny variant can be encountered)

Gulpin (shiny variant can be encountered)

Eerie Mists

Ralts (shiny variant can be encountered)

Whismur (shiny variant can be encountered)

Spoink (shiny variant can be encountered)

Zangoose (shiny variant can be encountered)

Seviper (shiny variant can be encountered)

Snorunt (shiny variant can be encountered)

Luvdisc (shiny variant can be encountered)

Beldum (shiny variant can be encountered)

Surskit (shiny variant can be encountered)

Meditite (shiny variant can be encountered)

Chimecho (shiny variant can be encountered)

Absol (shiny variant can be encountered)

Ancient Shores

Mudkip (shiny variant can be encountered)

Taillow (shiny variant can be encountered)

Wingull (shiny variant can be encountered)

Carvanha (shiny variant can be encountered)

Barboach (shiny variant can be encountered)

Corpish (shiny variant can be encountered)

Anorith (shiny variant can be encountered)

Spheal (shiny variant can be encountered)

Lileep (shiny variant can be encountered)

Feebas (shiny variant can be encountered)

Clamperl (shiny variant can be encountered)

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event will also mark the debuts of multiple Shiny Pokemon from the Hoenn region, including Shiny Kecleon and Shiny Jirachi. The current season is also set to conclude soon and players will be eager to see what awaits them in the near future.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of



pkmn.news/3Sgld8s The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉📺 pkmn.news/3Sgld8s https://t.co/FFrmk8a5z8

The Pokemon GO community may also get to hear about what the developers at Niantic have in store for them on the upcoming Pokemon Day on Monday, February 27.

A Pokemon Presents event has been announced to commemorate the day, which will feature a plethora of announcements regarding the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes