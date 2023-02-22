Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2023: Schedule, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A new Pokemon Presents event has been revealed by Nintendo that will take place early next week on Pokemon Day, with the official announcement promising around 20 minutes of "exciting Pokemon news." The community eagerly waits every year for the titular day to learn more about what's in the pipeline for the future.
As any Pokefan would know, Pokemon Day marks an annual celebration of Pokemon Red and Green's original Japanese release, which took place on February 27. According to Bulbapedia, the day is celebrated all around the globe with "announcements about new games, events, and updates to all aspects of the franchise."
This article jots down all the available information regarding the upcoming Pokemon Presents that players can tune into later next week to learn what Nintendo has in store.
Everything you need to know about the upcoming Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2023
As revealed by Nintendo, the announced event will occur on the iconic day on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 6 am PST / 9 am EST / 3 pm BST / 7.30 pm IST. Trainers worldwide will be able to catch the proceedings by tuning into the official Pokemon YouTube channel at the stated time.
February 27 has been usually reserved for the revelation of important news regarding what players can expect across the various titles of the long-running franchise. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were announced last year at a similar Pokemon Presents.
The community has been eagerly awaiting official confirmation regarding a DLC for the latest Generation IX titles, with speculations about whether it will be a turtle third Legendary, the Paradox form of Suicune, or something else entirely. It remains to be seen whether a similar announcement will arrive next Monday.
Trainers can also hear about the eventual introduction of Pokemon HOME to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which fans have been anticipating for some time now. Beyond the latest mainline titles, Nintendo may also reveal new information and contend for Pokemon GO, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon TCG, and several other titles.
While extremely unlikely, some in the community have also wondered whether Nintendo will use the opportunity to hint at or announce the next introduction to the mainline series. For now, this is merely speculation, with the actual line-up for the Pokemon Presents event on Pokemon Day 2023 remaining shrouded in mystery.
Nintendo recently announced the Mighty Pikachu Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to celebrate Pokemon Day 2023. Players can band together against the beloved mascot sporting a Water Tera Type.