Latest Pokemon leak hints at possible forms of DLC Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players were already speculating about a potential DLC for the games early in their release lifespan. The community released plenty of leaks, including reported details for upcoming creatures and locations. It appears that speculation around two specific Pocket Monsters has only grown stronger in recent months.

Renowned community leaker Riddler Khu, who predicted and leaked many of Scarlet and Violet's features, previously announced that Suicune and Virizion would make their way to the Paldea region via the games' first DLC release. Additionally, the two creatures would have Paradox species tied to them in some capacity.

Centro leaks and Riddler Khu point to Suicune's forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks New SV-DLC leak, via Khu (the previous leaker)



Paradox Suicune will have one of these 3 body types.



Neither Paradox Suicune nor Paradox Virizion will look like the sketches in the Scarlet/Violet Book, they are different. New SV-DLC leak, via Khu (the previous leaker)Paradox Suicune will have one of these 3 body types. Neither Paradox Suicune nor Paradox Virizion will look like the sketches in the Scarlet/Violet Book, they are different. https://t.co/fp7rNai1XY

On February 20, 2023, leak aggregator Centro Leaks translated and posted one of Riddler Khu's latest statements to Twitter.

According to the translation, Paradox Suicune will have one of three distinct forms. As always, Riddler Khu posted their leaks in the form of a somewhat cryptic riddle to avoid giving direct information. Furthermore, they tweeted that the leaked sketches of Paradox Suicune and Virizion will differ greatly from what the creatures look like in the Scarlet and Violet DLC.

While Riddler Khu has had a fairly consistent track record when it comes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they haven't been correct about every prediction. As always, fans will want to take the latest leak with a heavy dose of skepticism. However, if the leak does turn out to be true, the arrival of Paradox Suicune and Virizion will be an exciting addition to Scarlet and Violet.

yo @loudmouthhoe @CentroLeaks give us wings not legs please Gamefreak @CentroLeaks give us wings not legs please Gamefreak 😭😭

ElianEnLaU @Elian08_ @CentroLeaks But is it confirmed that is going to be a DLC? @CentroLeaks But is it confirmed that is going to be a DLC?

Blep @Cowblep @CentroLeaks NOOOOOO I LIKE THE BOOK ONE @CentroLeaks NOOOOOO I LIKE THE BOOK ONE

This new information provided by Riddler Khu dawns exactly one week before Pokemon Day, which will take place on February 27, 2023, and celebrate the franchise's 27th anniversary. The event holds a yearly presentation that unveils information about the future of the franchise's games, animated properties, and merchandising.

The expected DLC release for Scarlet and Violet is the most anticipated announcement at the event. Unveiling a presumptive Paradox version of Suicune and Virizion would likely generate a huge amount of excitement for the DLC.

Details from leakers have been sporadic and thin at best, and Game Freak has, of course, kept information incredibly close to the vest to avoid spoiling the surprise.

If Riddler Khu's predictions for the future of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are true, it's quite likely that players will see some confirmation during next week's festivities. Game Freak doesn't tend to wait long in a franchise title's lifespan before releasing downloadable content. The Sword and Shield games for Nintendo Switch are a clear indication of this fact.

While Pokemon fans shouldn't take Riddler Khu or Centro Leaks' tweets as gospel, there are few things more exciting for fans than when leaks turn out to be credible. Moreover, there are always more leaks to come.

Pokemon fans worldwide will simply have to wait for the upcoming franchise anniversary to see if Riddler Khu's leaks have some fire to them or are simply going up in smoke.

Poll : 0 votes