Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak hints at Mega Evolution being added in future DLCs

The Pokemon community has come across a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak, leaving many excited about the two games' future prospects.

A trusted Pokemon franchise leaker named Riddler Khu is currently in the limelight due to their recent leak. The leaker has been proven right throughout several games like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Although no official announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC has been made, many believe that due to the massive sales, it is just a matter of time before DLCs' release. There has been widespread speculation about its launch, potentially even more supported by Khu's latest leak.

Below is everything you need to know about the matter.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak hints at Mega Evolution in future DLCs

Riddler Khu posted an image on Twitter on November 3 which showcased four different gimmicks from the Pokemon franchise: Mega Evolution, Z-Moves, Gigantamaxing/Dynamaxing, and Terastallization. The post had a question indicating that one of them is different, with many fans concluding the answer to be Mega Evolution as it is the only one that happens beyond just one region (Kalos and Hoenn).

Other options like Eternatus and Dynamaxing/Gigantamaxing are limited to just one region or caused particularly within that region over the years. On November 27, Riddler Khu followed up on their old tweet, adding new info to the post by stating that it was a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet "DLC riddle."

Khu’s Riddle School in Titan @Riddler_Khu This was a dlc riddle in every sense, btw. This was a dlc riddle in every sense, btw.

When asked by a follower for the answer, Khu responded, "Mega."

Khu has confirmed their authenticity throughout the years and has amassed several followers. Most fans are confident about Mega Evolution's return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs, as the hint comes from a trusted leaker. This new info is supported by widespread speculation that returning to Kalos from Pokemon X and Y is possible.

Several hints of such are prominent, and one of the most significant clues is the geographical setting of Kalos and Paldea. The Kalos region is loosely based on France, and Paldea finds its roots in countries like Spain and Portugal.

With the three countries located side by side in the real world, this has given birth to speculations of Paldea having an area that leads straight to Kalos. If proven true, trainers can easily travel to the Kalos region with less effort.

Ranger's Defense Attorney @PantherQueen44 @Riddler_Khu Mega, because not every Pokemon can mega evolve. Any Pokemon can just a Z move, dynamax, and terratstalize @Riddler_Khu Mega, because not every Pokemon can mega evolve. Any Pokemon can just a Z move, dynamax, and terratstalize

Koralina 🌸🇦🇷 @KoralinaSeven @Riddler_Khu Buuuut ok, if we're playing this game... I would say Megaevolutions are coming back, just because Kalos is. @Riddler_Khu Buuuut ok, if we're playing this game... I would say Megaevolutions are coming back, just because Kalos is.

J disfórica @dr_queer @Riddler_Khu Mega evolution cause there's no legendary poke attached to that mechanic @Riddler_Khu Mega evolution cause there's no legendary poke attached to that mechanic

With all this speculation, there is also the possibility that Khu means something else altogether. Letting other possibilities aside, the thought of returning to the Kalos region and getting the hang of Mega Evolution on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs is enticing for fans. This, by far, would be the most impressive and popular move by The Pokemon Company.

Adding Mega Evolution could also mean that both Mega Evolution and Terastallization could be used simultaneously, but it's rather unlikely for that to be the case. It could be more like Pocket Monster caught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC can Mega Evolve but not Terrastallize, but all of these are rumors and speculations based on a tweet and could not be the case in reality.

