"Good Boy Ghost Dog": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are in love with mysterious new reveal

By Jason Parker
Modified Oct 25, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet teased a new ghost-type Pokemon, and fans can
To gear up for Halloween, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released a spooky, but fitting trailer on October 25, 2022. In today’s brief trailer, an unknown trainer was hunting for Ghost-type Pokemon. After spotting two familiar faces, a candle was spotted on the ground.

This turned out to be no ordinary candle, nor was it the Ghost-type Litwick! It’s something new and mysterious, and even though it drained the trainer’s life force, it was incredibly adorable! The new ghost’s name is unknown, but the fan reaction has been very positive.

"I don’t even care that Gengar didn’t get a different form it’s a dog!!!! Good boy ghost dog."

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s adorable new ghost dog takes the internet by storm

An unknown trainer was out exploring in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, on the hunt for Ghost-type Pokemon. She was a part of the Ghost-type Pokemon club and was assigned to find some ghosts.

The trainer was understandably jumpy, doing this at night, and stumbled upon a Mimikyu, and a Gengar. Both of these are familiar Pokemon, and a reveal like this would almost have to be something new.

youtube-cover

Walking a bit further, the female Pokemon trainer stumbled upon a purple candle, sitting in an empty area. Instead of being a Litwick, from out of the ground sprung a purple and white dog! It was shaggy, smiling, and had a Litwick-style candle on its head.

“Wow … searching for Ghost-types…really sucks the life out of you.”

This adorable dog ran in circles several times, before offering a stick to play fetch with. However, the longer the two played together, the more exhausted the trainer became, until she collapsed. It’s as if this adorable Pokemon was draining her life force away.

Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! 🐶🕯️ Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it'll follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/rhYErWamFN

The trailer ended with the dog hopping on top of the girl and licking her face, though she had passed out. While it’s pretty clear the dog drained her energy, fans cannot get enough of this cute Pokemon.

Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! 🐶🕯️ Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it'll follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/rhYErWamFN

According to the Pokemon Twitter account, this Ghost-type is Greavard, an affectionate, cute ghost dog. It may not mean to, but it drains the life energy of anyone he's around.

This reveal was predicted by known-leaker Riddler_Khu, with PokemonFM also suggesting it’s going to potentially be the ghost dog Pokemon.

However, one thing is pretty clear, and that’s people adore this new Ghost-type that will make its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s not clear what this Pokemon can do yet, other than be adorable and drain the life energy out of people by interacting with it, but fans of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don’t care. For them, he’s a super cute Pokemon.

This is also the best trailer Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have produced so far. Incredibly thematic, it teases a few familiar Ghost-types before doing the big reveal, and doing it in such a great way. It gives players an adorable dog type to look forward to. It’s a new design for ghost Pokemon, that’s for sure.

According to one Twitter user, it’s based on European folklore, the Black Dog. They are often an omen of death and are occasionally associated with crossroads, barrows, places of execution, and ancient pathways. This gives the cute Pokemon a decidedly grim story, if true.

While fans will have to wait to learn more about this Ghost-type, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have quickly fallen in love with it.

