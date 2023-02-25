Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Global Chasing Legends: All tasks and rewards

The Global iteration of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn is coming online worldwide, and players will finally be able to participate in all that it has to offer. The event is slated to be a celebration of everything Hoenn, along with the debut of the Primal Reversion mechanic in-game and an event-exclusive Special Research story for players to complete.

The aforementioned Primal Reversion mechanic is a unique transformation undergone by Kyogre and Groudon, where they transform into a more primitive form, absorbing the energy of nature to increase its power according to the lore. Pokemon GO trainers worldwide will finally be able to encounter Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Primal Raids and earn Primal Energy.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the Chasing Legends Special Research story in Pokemon GO that trainers can complete during the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event.

Everything you need to know about the Chasing Legends Special Research story during the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event

The GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event is scheduled to commence on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and run until Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 6 pm local time. This follows the in-person event of the GO Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this month.

Following the official announcement, the Chasing Legends Special Research story will see Pokemon GO trainers help Rhi figure out the Red and Blue Orbs connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. While the tasks are free to all players, they will differ depending on whether users have chosen Ruby or Sapphire.

Chasing Legend also features branching paths where players will get to choose between Cacnea, Gulpin, and Surskit after the completion of Step 1. The available tasks that they need to complete and their rewards are as follows:

GO Tour: Hoenn - Chasing Legends - Step 1 of 6

Power up Pokemon 15 times - 3x Incense

Rewards: 5x Kyogre candy, 5x Groudon candy, Absol encounter

GO Tour: Hoenn - Chasing Legends - Step 2 of 6

Use an Incense - Cacnea / Gulpin / Surskit encounter

Catch 5 Cacnea / Gulpin / Surskit - Cacnea / Gulpin / Surskit encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon - Cacnea / Gulpin / Surskit encounter

Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 30x Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls

GO Tour: Hoenn - Chasing Legends - Step 3 of 6

Spin 15 PokeStops and Gyms - Plusle encounter

Explore 1 km - Solrock encounter

Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokemon - Trapinch encounter

Catch 1 Groudon - Volbeat encounter

Rewards: Sunny Castform encounter, 10x Groudon Candy, 200x Groudon Primal Energy (for those who pick Team Ruby)

GO Tour: Hoenn - Chasing Legends - Step 4 of 6

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - Minun encounter

Explore 1 km - Lunatone encounter

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokemon - Wailmer encounter

Catch 1 Kyogre - Illumise encounter

Rewards: Rainy Castform encounter, 10x Kyogre Candy, 200x Kyogre Primal Energy (for those who pick Team Sapphire)

GO Tour: Hoenn - Chasing Legends - Step 5 of 6

Activate Primal Reversion - 1x Rocket Radar

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader - 3x Revive

Rewards: 1x Charged TM, 1x Fast TM

GO Tour: Hoenn - Chasing Legends - Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! - 2023 XP

Claim Reward! - 2023x Stardust

Rewards: Spinda encounter

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp While at #PokemonGOTour : Hoenn – Las Vegas, make sure you take some #GOSnapshots —who knows which first partner Pokémon from Hoenn you might encounter! While at #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, make sure you take some #GOSnapshots—who knows which first partner Pokémon from Hoenn you might encounter! 👀 https://t.co/LW2lp0Ctv5

This is all Pokemon GO players need to know about the Chasing Legends Special Research story during the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event. The ongoing event has a lot in store, and trainers have plenty to catch, including Shiny Jirachi and Shiny Kecleon.

Poll : 0 votes