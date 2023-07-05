Puzzle & Dragons x Kamen Rider Collaboration Event: New dungeons, characters, and more

Puzzle & Dragons is an RPG strategy puzzle game developed by GungHo for Android and iOS devices. It is among the highest-grossing mobile games of all time, with millions of players worldwide. The title frequently holds new events and reruns, constantly providing fresh content to the fans. GungHo introduced the first Kamen Rider collaboration five months prior, and it returned on July 3, 2023.

This Puzzle & Dragons rerun event brings characters from the previous collaboration, including Kamen Rider 000 and new ones. Additionally, players can fight Kamen Rider villains in nine new dungeons.

The event also features title challenges, character exchanges, purchasable Egg Machine bundles, and more. This article delves into further details of this rerun collaboration event.

Puzzle & Dragons and Kamen Rider Collaboration Event details

There are several Egg machines for obtaining event-exclusive Kamen Rider characters, including a 6-star one in this mobile game. Masked Rider Decade, obtainable from the Shin Kamen Rider colosseum game mode, received an assist evolution. The new boss, Kamen Rider Wizard Descended, awaits players for the most brutal fight in Absolute Annihilation difficulty level.

The in-game shop features various purchasable Egg machine bundles and magic stones for the event duration. This collaboration event lasts until July 17, 2023, at 5:59 pm UTC-8, except for Monster Exchange, which lasts until 11:59 pm UTC-8 on the same date.

There are nine dungeons with plenty of acquirable characters from different eras of the Kamen Rider and rewards, including first-time clearance. Here are all the details:

Kamen Rider Showa & Heisei Era

They are two unique dungeons featuring the ultimate boss, Kamen Rider Genm. Players must defeat Riders from both these Puzzle & Dragons dungeons before facing the formidable boss. Additionally, a notable Kamen Rider villain can appear as a rare invader. Fighting in these dungeons puts forth a chance to obtain PAD energy item drops.

Using these items at Monster Exchange will provide event-exclusive characters. One can increase their winning chances by including collab characters in their battle party since their stats will increase during this free-to-play game period.

Those who clear these dungeons for the first time will gather the following Egg Machines:

Showa Era dungeon: Puzzle & Dragons Chronicle 1 Lvl 99 Kamen Rider Memorial Egg Machine

Heisei Era dungeon: Puzzle & Dragons Chronicle 2 Lvl 99 Kamen Rider Memorial Egg Machine

Shin Kamen Rider Colosseum

This dungeon also features a 3-player multiplayer mode with two floors of Legend and Annihilation difficulties. The following rewards will be available for clearing each for the first time:

Legend: Kamen Rider Memorial Egg Machine

Annihilation: 6-star+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine

Assigning a Rider as a team leader while in Annihilation difficulty will increase the drop rate for monsters, including Rainbow Metal Dragon.

Masked Rider No.0 and Kamen Rider Title Challenges

Upon clearing Masked Rider No.0 and Kamen Rider dungeons, players will get their respective titles. Both have a time limit of 20 minutes. The titles only display on the profile when users claim clearance rewards in this strategy game.

Kamen Rider Wizard Descended

This Absolute Annihilation difficulty dungeon features Wizard Descended as the boss. One must defeat numerous enemies before facing the Wizard. Upon finishing the boss, players will receive a Wizard All Dragon.

Using Riders in this dungeon will increase their battle stats in Puzzle & Dragons. One can also complete this stage in a 3-player multiplayer mode. The first-time clearance rewards include 10 pulls from Rich Gold & Rainbow Metal Dragon Egg Machine in this mobile RPG.

Skill Leveling Kamen Rider

This Puzzle & Dragons dungeon guarantees a level-up for units under a particular condition. Players must use the unit with the same skill as a Kamden Rider character in this dungeon. However, one should remember to turn on the Monster Leveling from the Options screen.

Other events

Along with new dungeons and characters, Momotaros monster purchase is available for buying with 500,000 Monster points. Until June 17, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC-8, Kamen Rider characters are available in Monster Exchange. The lineup includes one-time exchanges for Cyclone Bike, Masked Rider Stronger, Kamen Rider ZI-0, and more.

Users logging in to Puzzle & Dragons during the event will receive one free pull from Kamen Rider Memorial Egg Machine in their in-game mailbox.

