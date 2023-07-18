Bleach TYBW episode 16 preview hints at Gotei 13 Captains and Lieutenants recovering their Bankai

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 16. The episode, titled The Fundamental Virulence, is set to be released on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, following which it will be available to stream on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw the Sternritters follow Yhwach's orders as their first goal was to kill all Shinigami who lost their Bankai. While the Shinigami were remarkably able to fight back against the Sternritter, their powers fell short against them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 16 preview hints at Urahara contacting Gotei 13 captains and lieutenants

Kisuke Urahara as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 16 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 16, titled The Fundamental Virulence, will most likely pick up from the previous episode as Kisuke Urahara contacted Squad 12 Captain Kurotsuchi Mayuri. Urahara had discovered a way for the Shinigami to recover their Bankai, hence he wanted to relay the message to all Gotei 13 Captains and Lieutenants who had lost their Bankai.

As per the preview synopsis, Urahara got the idea to recover the Bankai after witnessing Sternritter Quilge Opie's fight in the Hueco Mundo. This is why he must have decided to stay back there while the Shinigami were fighting the Quincy.

Cang Du as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 16 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elsewhere, Sternritter Cang Du had interrupted Bazz-B's fight with Squad 10 Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya, given that he wanted to kill the Shinigami himself. Immediately upon his arrival, the Sternritter is set to use Toshiro's Bankai Daiguren Hyōrinmaru. Thus, fans may get to see the Squad 10 Captain try to fight against his own Bankai in the upcoming episode.

Marechiyo Omaeda as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 16 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, other Shinigami are also set to have a tough time as they will get outnumbered by the Quincy. After Soifon was defeated by BG9, Squad 2 Lieutenant Marechiyo Omaeda is bound to come to his Captain's rescue. However, as evident from the previous episode, the Lieutenant is quite weak compared to the Sternritter. Nevertheless, he may try to fight BG9 in order to protect his Captain.

Shinji Hirako as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 16 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that the preview images also feature an image of Squad 5 Captain Shinji Hirako, fans can expect to see him fight. When the trailer for the anime was first released, it featured Shinji Hirako using his Bankai. Hence, there remains a small possibility that fans might witness him using his Bankai in the next episode.

