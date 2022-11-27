Who killed Quilge Opie in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War surprised fans with an enthralling fight between the protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki, and Quilge Opie, one of the strongest Sternritters in Yhwach’s Wandenreich army.

Despite being unable to steal Ichigo’s Bankai, Quilge managed to give his opponent a tough time by blocking attacks at point-blank range and moving at a blinding speed, utilizing the Hirenkyaku technique.

Due to the infinite amount of reishi lying around Hueco Mundo, Quilge never got exhausted. Despite being severely impaled by Urahara’s unidentified attack, the Sternritter used the Rasontengai technique to trap Ichigo in his The Jail technique. Quilge could have gotten back into the battlefield but was split in half by a mysterious attacker.

As most of the individuals lay severely injured, fans ponder the identity of the warrior who also pointed his blade at Urahara.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy anime manga spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War.

Quilge Opie didn’t get rid of all Arrancars at Hueco Mundo in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War

By the end of the Fake Karakura Town arc, most of the Arrancars were defeated by the shinigami. With Aizen Sosuke imprisoned in Soul society’s Central 46, Tier Harribel took charge of Hueco Mundo as the de facto ruler.

A few of the surviving Arrancars banded together to serve under her, including the two powerful Espadas Nelliel Tu Odenschwanck and Grimmjow Jaegerjacquez. However, Harribel couldn’t reign for long as the Wandenreich army invaded Hueco Mundo in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War.

Yhwach defeated and imprisoned her in Silbern, a large ice palace in the Wandenreich empire. Besides Asguiaro Ebern and Luders Friegen, the few surviving Arrancars shown at the beginning of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War include Loly Aiverrne, Menoly Mallia, and the Tres Bestias, all of whom were instantly defeated by Quilge.

As Nelliel was unconscious in Orihime’s arms during Quilge’s final attack, the only individual who was far from the Sternritter's sight was Grimmjow. The feisty Arrancar was presumed dead in the Hueco Mundo Arc after Nnoitra Gilga severely injured him. He was about to receive a death blow, but Ichigo stepped in and saved him.

The attacker split Quilge's body into two halves with their Zanpakuto in its Shikai form, a dominant feat only a Gotei 13 captain or an Espada could accomplish. As the entire 13 Court Guard Squads were busy dealing with the Wandenreich empire’s invasion in Soul Society, no shinigami were present in Hueco Mundo.

After killing Quilge Opie, the attacker pointed their Zanpakuto at Urahara, which no shinigami would do as the latter helped defeat Aizen and saved Soul Society. So only an Arrancar would perform such actions, and since Urahara never encountered Grimmjow in the first half of Bleach, the former might be deemed a threat.

Grimmjow retains an impulsive and short-tempered disposition, which is why he doesn't get along with anyone. Given his personality, he won’t befriend his primary adversary, Ichigo Kurosaki. However, as their cause to defeat Yhwach and his army is similar, they will likely join forces in the upcoming episode of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War.

Until the end of the Fake Karakura Town arc, Grimmjow was kept on a leash by Sosuke Aizen and his accomplices. However, as he is a free bird now with an intense bloodlust for battles, he won’t stop until he defeats all his enemies.

