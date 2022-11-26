Bleach: TYBW celebratory illustration features Ichigo and Hitsugaya

Japan’s weekly The Television magazine has recently released a new cover featuring Bleach: TYBW’s Toshiro Hitsugaya and Ichigo Kurosaki. Given how successful the series has been as of late, it's not surprising to see Ichigo and Hitsugaya on the cover of the magazine.

The cover could also be a hint as to who will be featured in the upcoming episodes of Bleach: TYBW. Given Hitsugaya’s personality, he’s not likely to take losing his Bankai lying down, with his appearance here possibly suggesting he’ll make some sort of move soon.

Bleach: TYBW’s latest illustration could be hinting at who series will focus on next

The Bleach: TYBW celebratory illustration comes from Japan’s weekly The Television magazine. Based on information available online, the magazine seems to be a hybrid TV guide and TV program review publication. They often feature both anime and live-action guests on their covers, often distinguishable by the appearance of those featured eating lemons.

This latest cover is no different, featuring both Hitsugaya and Ichigo holding a lemon each. The cover also seems to be advertising some sort of Kon figure, with an image of Kon and a short message appearing just underneath the chain on the hilt of Ichigo’s Zanpakuto.

As mentioned above, the cover also features images of Jugram Haschwalth, Rukia Kuchiki, and various Gotei 13 Captains, with Kenpachi Zaraki being the most apparent. Rukia and Zaraki are most likely being focused on here due to their losses in the first Sternritter invasion. Haschwalth, meanwhile, is likely featured due to him being one of the more mysterious Sternritters as of this article’s writing.

The illustration seems to be for the December 3 to December 9 issue of the magazine, based on some writing in the top-right of the cover. Given the timing of the release, it also appears to be the magazine's 50th issue of the year.

The magazine’s release will also coincide with the release of episode 9 as of this article’s writing, possibly hinting that Ichigo and Hitsugaya will be at the center of its events. Although speculative, there’s certainly a reason why Hitsugaya was chosen to appear on the cover over the plethora of other incredibly popular Bleach: TYBW characters.

In any case, it seems fans will have an exciting few weeks to look forward to for the series, likely centered around Hitsugaya and Ichigo.

