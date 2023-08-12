Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: What to expect

Following the series’ release earlier this week, fans received answers to essentially every major question they had about the series’ current events before heading into Chainsaw Man Chapter 139. Denji’s date was fully introduced as Fumiko Mifune, and it was also established that Hirofumi Yoshida and her did indeed have a working relationship as fellow Public Safety Devil Hunters.

The issue prior to Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 also gave fans an update on Asa Mitaka, who is seemingly struggling with depression following her newfound fame rather than enjoying it. While this is sure to become relevant at a later date, fans were introduced to more pressing issues in the final pages of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s latest release.

Shockingly, the final pages also saw the return of Sword Man, one of Makima’s Hybrids from her Tokyo Special Division 5 squadron from part 1 of the series. With his return, fans are eager to find out what he has in store for Denji in Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 and what Fujimoto has in store for the series following these latest revelations.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 likely to focus on Denji following his reunion with former enemy Sword Man

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 will more likely than not start off with a continued focus on Denji and Sword Man, who’ve just reunited for the first time since fighting one another. Likewise, with Sword Man’s comments on Asa Mitaka and how she’s stealing attention from Chainsaw Man, fans are expecting Sword Man to try and persuade Denji to do something for him.

This could be anything from the two teaming up to take out Asa to Denji joining a group full of other Hybrids, possibly even other survivors from Tokyo Special Division 5. This could include fan favorites Quanxi and Reze, as well as others from the first part of the series whose status has yet to be updated.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 will also likely see Denji struggle to trust Sword Man, both given recent events in his personal life and the fact that the two were once enemies. Similarly, Denji could be averse to associating with Sword Man due to the fact that he lives with Nayuta, the new Control Devil. Additionally, there could be fear that Sword Man recognizes Nayuta and tries to either attack or persuade her to become like Makima.

All in all, however, the most likely theory is that Sword Man and other Hybrids are forming a group whose intentions are to oppose the Chainsaw Man Church. Introducing Sword Man by having him rag on a Chainsaw Man Church poster and Asa further supports this, as does Denji’s depressed look at the Asa poster prior to Sword Man starting their conversation.

One alternate direction in which Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 could go is instead continuing its focus on Asa, who is clearly depressed, as mentioned above. It would certainly be very Fujimoto-esque to put Denji’s narrative on the backburner just as a major development happens. Likewise, such an approach would suggest that the focus will be on Asa for the next several chapters.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.