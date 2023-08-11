Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 is set to release on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11 pm JST. With Renji Abarai having successfully gotten a win over one of the Sternritters, fans are expecting Rukia Kuchiki to get her turn next. While this is unconfirmed as of writing, fans are expecting this to be the case considering that the two reappeared alongside each other.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 as of writing. This is to be expected, with anime series of such standing rarely seeing leaks occur. Fans can expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season as well.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 set to show how far Rukia has come following her recovery with Squad 0

Release date and time, where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, August 12, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Saturday, August 12, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Saturday, August 12 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Hulu and Disney+ once it finishes airing in Japan. The platform on which the show is available will depend on the specific location, with Hulu and Disney+ being the two most popular options for each region. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have streaming rights to the highly anticipated series.

Unfortunately, both Hulu and Disney+ require paid subscriptions for access to their content in any capacity. For Hulu, ad-supported plans start at $7.99 per month, while an equivalent Disney+ plan can start at the same price. An ad-free Hulu experience costs $14.99 per month, while a Disney+ ad-free subscription is significantly cheaper at $10.99 per month.

Star+ is also an option for streaming in Latin America and costs $14.99 per month. As of writing, these appear to be the only international streaming options for the series. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 AM, Saturday, August 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 12

British Summer Time: 3:30 PM, Saturday, August 12

Central European Summer Time: 4:30 PM, Saturday, August 12

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6:30 PM, Saturday, August 12

Pakistan Standard Time: 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 12

Indian Standard Time: 8 PM, Saturday, August 12

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Saturday, August 12

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 PM Saturday, August 12

China Standard Time: 8:30 PM JST, Saturday, August 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 AM Sunday, August 13

