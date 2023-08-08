Bleach TYBW episode 19 preview hints at Ichigo returning to Soul Society

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 19. The episode, titled The White Haze, is set to be released on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, following which it will be available to stream on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Mask De Masculine defeating Kensei Muguruma and Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi with some help from James. That's when Renji Abarai and Rukia Kuchiki dropped in on the fight. While Renji fought the Sternritter with his true Bankai, Rukia took the two defeated captains to safety. Fortunately, Renji managed to defeat Mask De Masculine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 19 preview hints at Rukia unlocking her Bankai against Äs Nödt

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 19 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 19, titled The White Haze, will most likely showcase Rukia Kuchiki's new abilities. She had dropped down on the Soul Society alongside Renji Abarai. However, in the previous episode, rather than fighting, she decided to help Kensei Muguruma and Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi to recover.

Äs Nödt as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 19 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hence, as stated in the episode preview, Rukia Kuchiki is set to fight Sternritter "F" Äs Nödt. While the Sternritter dons the Schrift "F" - "The Fear," the Shinigami is set to be undaunted by her. Instead, Rukia is set to wield a white dress, hinting towards her Bankai. Hence, fans might witness Rukia's Bankai for the first time in the upcoming episode.

Kurotsuchi Mayuri and Kisuke Urahara as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 19 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, the preview also hints at Ichigo Kurosaki's return to Soul Society. After finishing his training at the Soul King Palace, Ichigo learns about the Quincy's invasion of Soul Society. Hence, Ichigo immediately heads to the Soul Society to stop Yhwach and the Sternritters.

While descending toward the Soul Society, Ichigo is set to communicate with Kisuke Urahara. During this, he assures him that he will do something about the invasion.

Ishida Uryu and Jugram Haschwalth as seen in the Bleach TYBW preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The previous episode saw Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth meaning to tell Ishida Uryu about Yhwach's true nature. Hence, fans can expect the same to happen in the upcoming episode. Additionally, Jugram is set to execute BG9, who got defeated by Soi Fon and Marechiyo Ōmaeda.

