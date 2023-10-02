Every new Bankai revealed after Bleach manga ended, explained

While Bleach manga ended a long time ago, the excitement for the series hasn't ceased in the slightest. This continued interest has much to do with new Bankai powers revealed in Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World spin-off light novel and Bleach TYBW anime adaptation.

Fans would like to know that three new Bankai have been released since Bleach manga ended its serialization on August 22, 2016. Each of these Bankai revealed in either the Can't Fear Your Own World Novel or the Bleach TYBW anime has a specific purpose and requires in-depth discussion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World novel and Bleach TYBW anime.

Exploring all three new Bankai that were revealed after the ending of Bleach manga

1) Shinji Hirako's Bankai: Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari

One of the most popular Bleach characters of all time, Shinji Hirako, demonstrated his Bankai for the first time in Ryogo Narita's Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World. Although Narita-san wrote the narrative, the events, including Shinji's new Bankai, were supervised by Bleach's author, Tite Kubo.

In the light novel, the Captain of the 5th Division used his Bankai, Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari, against a horde of hollows. Upon its activation, Shinji's Zanpakuto turns into a staff with a big ring on the front. As for Shinji, he gets encased by golden-colored flower petals while pink smog fills his surroundings.

Shinji's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

According to the novel, Shinji's Bankai can invert his opponents' perceptions of allies and enemies. In other words, it amplifies the effect of his Shikai: Sakanade, which is only limited to the sense of direction. Once activated, Shinji's opponents get turned against each other and eventually kill themselves while he remains protected inside the flower petals.

Given its indiscriminative nature, Shinji's Bankai was banned from being used in the Seireitei. Moreover, it only works against a horde of opponents, as it is practically useless against a single foe. Notably, this Bankai doesn't feature in the Bleach manga. However, the latest Bleach TYBW part 2 anime displayed Shinji's Bankai in anime form for the first time.

2) Shuhei Hisagi's Bankai: Fushi no Kojo

While Shuhei Hisagi doesn't use his Bankai in Bleach manga, Ryogo Narita's Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World finally revealed his Bankai. The novel's final part saw Shuhei unleashing his Bankai, Fushi no Kojo, to stop Hikone from wreaking havoc.

There were hints in the Bleach manga that Shuhei learned his Bankai during the events of the Bleach TYBW arc. However, the author didn't have a chance to showcase the co-lieutenant's Bankai in the story. Nonetheless, the spin-off light novel was the perfect place for him to demonstrate the true ability of his Zanpakuto.

Shuhei's Bankai as seen in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Pierrot)

Shuhei finally understood his Zanpakuto and discovered that Kazeshini's powers resided not in its scythe but in the chains. Shuhei's Bankai, Fushi No Kojo, traps him and his foe inside a cage of chains with a gigantic ball of chains above his head. The chains of Kazeshini then use the reiatsu (spiritual pressure) of both Shuhei and his opponent to undo their injuries in the battle.

Once Shuhei activates his Bankai, the battle continues until either he or his opponent runs out of their reiatsu. It's a Bankai designed not to kill but to stop an opponent. Since there was a mention of Shuhei's Bankai in Bleach manga, it remains to be seen whether or not it gets included in Bleach TYBW anime like Shinji's Bankai.

3) Senjumaru's Bankai: Shatatsu Karagara Shigaraminotsuji

While the Bleach manga didn't demonstrate Squad Zero members' true potential, the latest anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood-war arc has done justice to them. The finale of Bleach TYBW part 2 anime revealed Senjumaru's Bankai, Shatatsu Karagara Shigaraminotsuji.

It's a completely anime-original Bankai without having any reference to other media. As was revealed, Senjumaru's Bankai caused tremors in all the realms following its activation. Her Shatatsu Karagara Shigaraminotsuji changed the entire surroundings with fabrics made from a gigantic loom.

Senjumaru's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

While the abilities of her Bankai weren't explained, they seemed to pinpoint her opponents' weak points and weave appropriate rooms of fabrics. Moreover, her Bankai bypassed the elemental restrictions of a Zanpakuto, as Senjumaru could manipulate both ice and fire.

The finale also revealed that Senjumaru's Bankai could literally weave and seal her victims within her fabrics. It was a formidable Bankai with which she defeated Yhwach's Schutzstaffel.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.