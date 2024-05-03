Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reportedly moving to a new Pierrot studio

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, Studio Pierrot anime producer Yoshihiro Tominaga revealed the anime studio's new plans for its Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime. Reportedly, Studio Pierrot will move the series to their new studio, PIERROT FILMS.

Studio Pierrot is an animation studio known for big anime titles such as Bleach, Naruto, Boruto, and Black Clover, among others. Up until now, the studio followed an old release format that saw anime episodes being released weekly. However, with the changes in the animanga industry, the studio has begun taking steps to adapt new production and release formats.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War set to be produced by PIERROT FILMS

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, Men's Non-no magazine published an interview with Studio Pierrot anime producer Yoshihiro Tominaga. After analyzing the current environment of the animanga industry, the anime studio has realized that fans prefer watching high-quality anime that can be produced in a short amount of time, like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. Hence, Studio Pierrot launched a new subsidiary studio called PIERROT FILMS.

The subsidiary label will focus on producing original works and stories based on manga for adults. With that, Yoshihiro Tominaga revealed that PIERROT FILMS, who previously animated the music video for SennaRin's song Reaper, would be producing the next series of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime.

How fans reacted to the new studio's announcement

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War AMV (Image via PIERROT FILMS)

While fans of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime were excited about the shift, the studio's insistence on producing an anime in a short period of time concerned them.

"The short period of time section is concerning ngl," one fan concerningly stated.

Although fans would give anything to watch their favorite anime right away, these endeavors frequently result in the animators' suffering. This was especially evident in the case of MAPPA animation studio.

Zaraki Kenpachi as seen in Bleach TYBW AMV (Image via PIERROT FILMS)

The animators revealed their poor working conditions and wished to never work at the company again. Fans have expressed concern that PIERROT FILMS' production could lead to a similar scenario.

"As long as the art and animation is on par with S1&2, I'm fine," another fan said.

"Be prepared to watch "THE REAL SHONEN WAR ARC" WITH THE MOVIE LEVEL ANIMATION," another fan said.

"lets hope they actually live up to this. high quality fights," another added.

Many fans are happy about the updates and have said that any new changes were welcome as long as the quality of the animation did not suffer. They are genuinely excited and full of hope for the superior movie-level animation. However, some fans questioned whether Studio Pierrot would be able to honor their promise.

Related Links

Studio Pierrot's latest stance may do justice to Black Clover anime's return

Fans berate MAPPA after Studio Pierrot's managing director comments about the working conditions in studios

Tite Kubo's post hints at Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3's slower pacing