My Hero Academia chapter 396: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 396 is set to be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With both the fight between (and shared storyline) of Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga seemingly concluded for now, fans are incredibly excited to see what’s next for the series. Unsurprisingly, many are hoping author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi jumps right into the All Might versus All For One fight.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 396 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to arrive in the next few days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 396 while speculating on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 and beyond likely to dive into final round of All Might versus All For One

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 396 will be officially released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. This means the issue will be released sometime on Sunday, August 6, for most international fans. Select international readers, like Japanese fans, will see the issue arrive on Monday, August 7.

Fans can read the issue on Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, August 6

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, August 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 6

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, August 6

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, August 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, August 7

Chapter 395 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 395 began with Toga commenting on how she wielded her knife, allowing her to become those she loves, with rage and hatred in her heart. As she said this, the Twice clones all over Japan began turning to dust. She then commented on how Ochaco Uraraka kept her Quirk active despite being injured in order to ensure everyone safely landed on the ground.

Uraraka, meanwhile, commented on how she felt cold and that she’s lost too much blood. After Toga felt a twinge of pain from overusing her own Quirk, she mused on Uraraka’s words to her.

Toga then spoke to Uraraka about what the League of Villains wanted to rebuild the world, adding that she now hates the idea of a world without the young hero in it. She then drank her blood.

Now transformed into Uraraka, Toga began a blood transfusion to save her life, also stitching her wound up in the process. The villain commented on how she admires Uraraka while the hero responded that she can’t sacrifice herself like this.

After some sad words from Toga, the chapter ended with the two holding each other as the villain seemingly sacrificed herself for Uraraka.

What to expect (speculative)

Very excitingly, My Hero Academia chapter 396 seems poised to follow up the heartwarming end of Uraraka and Toga’s storyline with a true grudge match in All Might versus All For One. The two mortal enemies seem poised to fight each other one last time in this highly anticipated matchup.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 396 could instead get to the fight in a roundabout way via Deku versus Shigaraki, or not focus on it at all by giving an update on Katsuki Bakugo. While these are possible, fans can count on the fight between All Might and All For One at the very least being set up in the upcoming release.

