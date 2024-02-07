My Hero Academia: All For One may not be responsible for a major death

The My Hero Academia manga series is slowly reaching its final stages as Izuku Midoriya is giving his best against Tomura Shigaraki. However, fans took the opportunity to revisit some of the older parts of the manga and discuss them. Those who have read the manga know that All For One has been responsible for a ton of deaths since his childhood days.

He has killed some of the most important characters in the My Hero Academia series. However, a fan theory states that AFO was not responsible for the death of one of the main characters.

My Hero Academia: Fan theory suggests that AFO didn’t kill his brother

AFO's point of view while he's pursuing his brother (Image via Shueisha/Horikoshi)

For context, chapter 407 of the My Hero Academia series gave fans some insight into AFO and his brother’s backstories. AFO’s birth literally drained the life forces of his mother. Since his birth, all he has done is take, and he has killed people to obtain various quirks. His brother Yoichi was born frail since all the nutrients went to AFO.

However, Yoichi had a meta ability that his brother hadn’t recognized for a long time. AFO forcefully bestowed a quirk on his brother. This led to Yoichi having two abilities - passing on quirks and stockpiling. While it seemed insignificant at first, it became one of the strongest abilities after generations.

In chapter 407 of the My Hero Academia series, we can see a POV shot of AFO pursuing his brother. Yoichi was trying to run away from his brother since he was never really loved, and it was hard watching his elder brother commit atrocities.

Yoichi, shown in green, standing adjacent to his brother AFO (Image via Studio Bones)

When AFO was chasing Yoichi, he managed to get in contact with someone else, and that person managed to escape. It was implied that Yoichi managed to pass down his quirks to that person and died momentarily.

The My Hero Academia community assumes that AFO killed Yoichi, which could be the case. However, a fan theory suggests that Yoichi’s death was the activation of the One For All quirk. Izuku Midoriya was forced to train for months to prepare his body for One For All. All Might had stated that refraining from doing so could potentially lead to an explosion of one’s limbs.

This fan theory suggests a similar incident could have occurred in the manga. As per the theory, Yoichi’s limbs would have exploded after activating his quirk. However, this theory is flawed for a couple of reasons. The reason Midoriya had to train was the Stockpiling quirk, accumulating the powers of every single One For All user from the past. However, Yoichi was given the Stockpiling quirk by AFO.

Since Yoichi was the first to possess this quirk, it was quite weak and didn’t bear fruits immediately. Since there was no accumulation of power, there was no way Yoichi’s limbs would have exploded upon activating the quirk. Therefore, this theory can be disproven on these grounds, and AFO was likely the reason for his brother’s death.

