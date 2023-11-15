My Hero Academia chapter 407 spoilers: AFO's past revealed as the truth about First OFA User comes to light

While My Hero Academia chapter 407 is set to be released on Monday, October 20, 2023, its spoilers have already arrived online. Bakugo was just a mere pebble in AFO's story, however, his presence still vexed him. This annoyance, as evident from AFO's reaction, is a result of his past. Fortunately, the new spoilers reveal AFO's origin.

The previous chapter saw Bakugo getting a second wind while fighting AFO. He had found a side effect of his Quirk that allowed him to move much faster and effectively. As Bakugo kept going after AFO, the villain was reminded of OFA's Second User Kudou, who was seemingly one to be blamed for everything that had happened.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 spoilers and raw scans: AFO's past reveals his greediness from birth

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

As per the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 407, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Paranormal Orphan." The chapter opens with a woman who had seemingly contracted a "disease" a year ago. This caused a spike-shaped tumor to grow on her left arm. However, given that the two babies that were growing inside her were draining all her energy, she could not notice it.

Later, she gave birth to her babies at a riverside and died. Oddly enough, the "tumor" mysteriously disappeared. These babies were none other than All For One and Yoichi. While Yoichi seemed weak and small, AFO was quite big in comparison and had a hole in his hand. As rats arrived to eat the mother's corpse, the two babies happened to be carried away by the river's current.

One year later, the glowing baby was born in China. However, the newborn babies weren't the only ones with powers but Quirks also appeared in people who hadn't reached puberty. The working theory at the time was that there was a new addition to human genetics. Unfortunately, making this information public was a mistake as it led to the formation of an extremist anti-meta abilities group.

The group was shown finding young AFO. While they recognized him as an "orphan of the paranormal" and felt bad for him, they chose not to go near him, thinking that he was "infected." AFO got frightened by their presence and killed all of them using spikes quirk. The spike quirk was the quirk he stole from his mother. Just as AFO attacked the group, Yoichi stopped him by throwing a can. However, AFO considered his brother a nuisance and kicked him.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 revealed that from the moment AFO was born, he believed that the world belonged to him. This was evident from him stealing all his mother's nutrients for himself, causing Yoichi to be born small and weak. Additionally, a manga panel showed AFO furiously biting on his dead mother with a furious expression, showing just how greedy he was.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 spoilers then showed events that took place a few years later. A radio announced that the "glowing baby" was fighting on the front line. Meanwhile, Yoichi could be seen reading something. AFO asked him what he was reading. To this, Yoichi responded that he was reading comic books. He liked how authors were capable of conveying so much through drawings. In addition, he revealed that he wanted to become like Captain Hero.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 spoilers then explain how Yoichi, despite knowing what his brother was capable of, saw goodness in him. This was because he remembered AFO holding his hand when they were babies.

Three years later, the "glowing baby" managed to gather more than 10 million followers. This did not sit well with AFO. Fifty people with quirks were born in India before the glowing baby. Thus, as per AFO, given that he wasn't the first, the "glowing baby" had no right to command other people. Thus, AFO killed the "glowing baby" and stole his power.

Upon being questioned about his goal, AFO revealed that he was doing things just like in the comic books. The comics would usually involve phrases like "One For All" and "All For One." While the hero would fight alone with a secret identity, the villain would reign through terror. Hence, given that Yoichi dreamt of being a hero, AFO took on its opposite role, i.e., a villain. He dreamed of creating a world where everything existed for his sake.

Kudou as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

The next My Hero Academia chapter 407 spoilers panel showed Kudou holding Yoichi's hand and pulling him away from AFO. AFO was left confused as he was the one who had given Yoichi powers. Still, his brother was running away from him. Seeing this, infuriated AFO as he seemingly cut off Yoichi's hand to stop him from getting away.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 407 spoilers

With My Hero Academia chapter 407 depicting AFO's origin, fans can expect the next chapter to focus on the present again. This means that the upcoming chapter may focus on AFO's fight against Katsuki Bakugo. Unfortunately, the manga series is on a break next week.

