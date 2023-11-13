My Hero Academia chapter 407: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 407 is set to be released on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. As Bakugo and All For One’s fight begins, and Deku prepares for his final attack against Shigaraki, truly anything can happen in the series’ upcoming release.

Fans can’t confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 407 becomes available. However, they at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 407 while speculating on what to expect.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 likely to see All For One struggle vs Bakugo’s Awakened Quirk

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 407 will be officially released on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The exact time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read My Hero Academia chapter 407 on Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 is set to arrive at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, November 19

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, November 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, November 19

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, November 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, November 19

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, November 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, November 20

Chapter 406 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 407 will likely see All For One's rage blind and cripple him (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 406 began with a brief summation of the other battlefields and their status. Essentially, all of them, save for the battle at National Takoba arena, had concluded, with Skeptic captured and the civilian evacuation to Shiketsu also complete.

This scene transitioned to Lady Nagant thinking about Rock Lock’s comments about Izuku Midoriya before shifting to All Might, who was marveling at Bakugo’s speed.

Edgeshot then explained that in the final moments before his death, he began understanding something essential about his Quirk. Bakugo’s inner thoughts confirmed this before the scene shifted to Deku and Tomura Shigaraki.

Deku essentially said he only had one Gearshift left until he was done, and that’s his only shot at cracking through Shigaraki’s durability to defeat him.

Bakugo began chasing after All For One as he raced towards Shigaraki, catching up to him, much to the self-proclaimed Demon Lord’s shock. Bakugo explained that his Quirk had Awakened to the point of giving him “backup” secondary blasts, which can further increase his speed and power.

The episode ended with All For One realizing that Bakugo’s appearance was similar to One For All’s Second User, revealed to be Kudo.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Despite both fights entering their final stages, My Hero Academia chapter 407 is likely to focus on Bakugo versus All For One to save Deku versus Shigaraki for last. The latter fight also arguably has much more suspense, considering Deku’s admission that this next Gearshift will be his last attack before his body gives out.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 will likely see the rageful All For One charge at Bakugo after drawing the connection to Kudo. However, his judgment is expected to be too cloudy to realize that Bakugo’s Quirk is evolving at a rapid pace, giving the young hero the opportunity to do severe damage.

The chapter will likely end on Bakugo’s big hit, setting up a dominant assault from him in the subsequent issue.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.