5 My Hero Academia fights every fan enjoys (& 5 that should've been cut from the series)

My Hero Academia fights are widely celebrated by the fandom as one of the coolest aspects of mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's series. From All for One's demise at the hands of All Might to Deku's multiple faceoffs against formidable enemies, the show gives viewers a plethora of thrilling battle sequences.

The majority of My Hero Academia fights serve the purpose of enhancing the overall plot and quality of the show. However, some occasionally feel like unnecessary fillers that the series could have done without.

This list presents five of the most thrilling My Hero Academia fights portrayed so far in the anime. It also has five that some fans argue should have been removed from the plot as they don’t bring much to the table.

Disclaimer: This list hasn't been ranked in any particular order and may contain the writer's opinions.

Deku vs. Shigaraki, and 4 other most hyped My Hero Academia fights

1) Deku vs. Tomura Shigaraki (Season 6)

The clashes and confrontations between the show’s protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, with the antagonist Tomura Shigaraki take center stage for most parts of the show's plot. The two characters engage in numerous face-offs throughout the show.

In the anime's sixth season, the showdown between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki stands out as one of the most hyped My Hero Academia fights. It garnered immense praise from the series' fans. This particular confrontation is exceptionally thrilling due to the significant impact of the generations-long clash between One For All (OFA) and All For One (AFO).

The historical context of their struggle adds a crucial dimension to the fight, as Deku and Shigaraki are the present inheritors of these powerful abilities.

2) All Might vs. All For One (Season 3)

Beyond the enmity between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki, the generational struggle between AFO and OFA plays a pivotal role in the storyline of My Hero Academia. In the anime's third season, the anticipated fight between All Might, the eighth user of OFA, and the formidable villain AFO generated significant excitement in the fandom.

This epic face-off served as a crucial turning point in the narrative. It marked the end of an era with both the fall of All For One and All Might following their intense confrontation. This showdown didn't signal the ultimate conclusion of these two characters (which is further explored in the manga and yet to be covered in the anime). However, it did pave the way for the successor generations to step into the spotlight and take over the struggles.

The aftermath of this iconic battle had far-reaching consequences, shaping the future of hero society and allowing the next generation of heroes to shine.

3) Deku vs. Kai Chisaki aka Overhaul (Season 4)

Deku's confrontation with the Shie Hassaikai leader, Kai Chisaki, aka Overhaul, in the fourth season stands out as one of the highly anticipated My Hero Academia fights. Beyond the stunning visuals and flawless execution of the battle, this showdown represents a crucial turning point in the narrative.

During this intense face-off, Deku uses 100% of his power for the first time in a showdown, marking a significant moment in his character development. What adds to the impact of this event is that Deku doesn't immediately experience the usual backlash of using OFA at its full power. Eri-chan's constant healing of his body allows fans to witness the protagonist fighting at his absolute maximum to take down the formidable villain.

4) Endeavor and Hawks vs. Nomu (Season 4)

In the concluding events of My Hero Academia’s season 4, Endeavor and Hawks engage in a formidable face-off against a high-end Nomu. It is reminiscent of the one All Might faced in the show's first season. The confrontation holds immense significance in the show's storyline as it plays a pivotal role in restoring society's faith in Heroes following All Might's downfall.

The intense battle between Endeavor and Hawks against the high-end Nomu is widely regarded as one of the most enjoyed My Hero Academia fights. This showdown showcases the full power and capabilities of the present No. 1 hero, Endeavor. It even goes on to highlight the strength and skill of the current No. 2 pro hero, Hawks.

5) Deku vs Muscular (Seasons 3 and 6)

The show's protagonist Deku faces the formidable villain Muscular twice in the show's narrative, first in season 2 and then again in the latest season 6. In their initial encounter, the aspiring hero had to endure significant challenges and struggles to emerge victorious against this powerful adversary. However, in their second confrontation, Deku effortlessly takes him down.

Both of Deku's face-offs with Muscular are highly appreciated by the fandom. The first encounter showcases the hero's resilience, determination, and unwavering resolve. Meanwhile, the second face-off highlights Deku's growth, enhanced strength, and progress as a hero.

Ochako vs. Himiko Toga and 4 other underwhelming My Hero Academia fights

1) Ochako Uraraka vs. Himiko Toga (Season 6)

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia fandom has long been conflicted about the conflict between the villain Himiko Toga and the aspiring hero Ochako Uraraka. Although their clash serves some purpose for the show's future storyline, as seen in later manga developments, many in the fandom consider this development unnecessary.

In the anime's season 6, the clash between Ochako and Toga is perceived as one of the most underwhelming confrontations among all My Hero Academia fights. Many fans express disappointment as it falls short of the expectations set by other, more impactful battles in the series.

2) U.A. Joint Training Battles 1-A vs. 1-B (Season 5)

While not a single fight, the entire arc featuring the Joint Training Battles between Class 1-A and 1-B in the anime's fifth season is perceived to have a more filler-like quality. Fans say so in comparison to other battles in the show's narrative.

These battles serve the purpose of enhancing and strengthening the hero students, and some are somewhat interesting. However, they lack the intensity and thrill seen in other, more anticipated showdowns. The elaborated training session battles are considered by some to be less essential to the overarching narrative. This leads to the sentiment that the show could have done without this particular arc.

3) U.A. sports festival fights (Season 2)

Expand Tweet

Covered in the anime's second season, the U.A. Sports Festival confrontations gave off a filler-like feel compared to the overall narrative thrill of the show's main plot. While some of these fights were interesting to watch, their primary purpose was merely to introduce characters.

Consequently, many fans have found them to be among the least captivating My Hero Academia fights. They felt that the show could have done without these My Hero Academia fights or, perhaps, shortened their duration.

4) Class 1-A vs. Mirio Togata, aka Lemilion (Season 3)

In season 3 of the anime, the introduction of U.A.'s most promising third-year students, The Big 3, is followed by the strongest among them, Mirio Togata, engaging in a sparring fight with the heroes of Class 1-A. While the fight isn't inherently bad, it doesn't bring anything substantially new to enhance the overall plot of the show.

This leads to many fans seeing this confrontation to be one of the least interesting among all the My Hero Academia fights. Fans believe that it doesn't significantly provide a noteworthy impact compared to other key battles in the series.

5) Todoroki, Deku, and Bakugo vs. Ending (Season 5)

Expand Tweet

In the fifth season, Shoto Todoroki's elder brother Natsuo gets kidnapped by a villain from Endeavor's past named Ending. At the time, Todoroki, along with Deku and Bakugo, ends up defeating the villain.

It introduces an emotional angle to the story, but this event is not very impactful for the show's overall plot and, thus, could have been removed from the narrative. The confrontation itself is considered rather underwhelming compared to other My Hero Academia fights. This has led some fans to view it as less essential to the series' overarching narrative.

It's important to note that this list is solely based on the anime's narrative. As a result, many epic showdowns, as well as some underhyped confrontations from the manga are not included in this compilation of My Hero Academia fights.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.