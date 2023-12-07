Did All For One steal Hawks' Quirk in My Hero Academia manga? Explained

Throughout the second half of the 2023 calendar year, author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series has been consistently excellent with its releases. This is especially significant, considering the rocky start the series had in the first half of the year, with excessive last-minute delays, half-length chapters, and other production issues.

In any case, the My Hero Academia manga series has been of incredibly high quality in recent months, with today’s spoilers for the series’ upcoming issue continuing this run. While these leaks won’t be discussed in detail here to avoid spoiling those who aren’t caught up with the series, fans can rest assured that the manga’s hot streak has continued.

However, there is one aspect of the My Hero Academia manga’s latest spoilers which has left fans confused, pertaining to a scene between All For One and the vestige of Hawks’ Quirk. Likewise, fans are now questioning if the series’ self-proclaimed Demon Lord did indeed take Hawks’ Quirk at one point, and when this happened, if so.

My Hero Academia manga’s latest spoilers once again confirm that All For One has stolen Hawks’ Quirk

Did All For One steal Hawks’ Quirk? Explained

As seen in the latest spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga, All For One has indeed stolen Hawks’ Quirk, Fierce Wings, in the current events of the manga series. These chapters have yet to be adapted into the series’ television anime production, and likely will not be included in season 7, given where they are in the series’ manga.

The recent confirmation was given in the latest set of spoilers for the series, which see All For One having a conversation with Hawks’ vestige via his Quirk factor that was stolen from him. Hawks essentially teases All For One here, pointing out that his anger has caused him to lose control of all of the vestiges and Quirks he has stolen and absorbed over the years.

While the latest My Hero Academia manga spoilers have clearly confirmed that Hawks’ Quirk was stolen, fans are now curious as to when exactly this happened in the manga series. This is somewhat unsurprising, as the moment when All For One actually steals the Quirk is a very subtle and implicit one.

In chapter 385 of the manga series, fans see Fumikage Tokoyami, Hawks, and several other Pro Heroes attacking the Rewinding All For One in an effort to defeat him once and for all. However, as they seem to be making progress, fans are taken to the end of the battle, where All For One has overpowered and defeated all of his current adversaries for good.

This issue of the My Hero Academia manga sees All For One holding Hawks up by his neck in the aftermath, commenting on how Hawks did his best and put up a good fight. He emphasizes that this was despite the pitiful state his Quirk factor Fierce Wings was in during their fight. As he says this, miniature wings begin sprouting on All For One’s back, showing that he did indeed steal the Quirk.

In summation

With his Quirk gone, Hawks' heroing days in the My Hero Academia manga series seem to be over (Image via Studio bones)

In light of the latest spoilers for the manga series, it is officially confirmed beyond any doubt that All For One did indeed steal Hawks’ Fierce Wings Quirk.

While the manga had already subtly shown this roughly 25 chapters earlier, the latest leaks claim that the upcoming issue overtly confirms this once again.

