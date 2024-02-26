My Hero Academia chapter 416: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 416 is set to release on Monday, March 11, 2023 at 12AM JST. With the last issue reveal that Tomura Shigaraki can reject Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s of One For All’s collection of Quirk Factors, fans are wholly unsure of how their fight will progress next. However, the appearance of Eri at the end of the previous issue suggests her involvement in some way.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 416 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 416, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 likely to focus on flashback explaining why Eri is apparently heading to Deku

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 416 will be officially released on Monday, 1, 2023 at 12AM JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, March 10. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, March 11. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 11, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 11, 2024

Chapter 415 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 415 began with continued flashbacks of Deku and Shigaraki’s lives, with Yoichi Shigaraki theorizing that this is a result of resonance between the One For All and All For One Quirk Factors. He theorized that Kudo’s attack forced this resonance to a critical point, claiming that this fight and moment has been his purpose and the other Vestiges’. Shigaraki and Deku then clashed, with the latter seemingly landing a successful hit.

However, Shigaraki rejected the transfer of most of the Vestiges, with only En and his Smokescreen managing to slip through and successfully attack. The Vestiges discussed how it makes sense that a will strong enough to steal them could also reject them, even if En did manage to barely get through. They also interpreted this to mean victory is possible if they keep trying, as a confusing memory of a man in a suit walking Tenko Shimura home appeared.

As this happened, Shigaraki’s finger armor turned into an offensive tentacle-like weapon, surrounding Deku as a drone watched from nearby. This drone is revealed to be Mei Hatsume’s, and restored visuals on Deku and Shigaraki’s fight as the floating U.A. is safely landed. The chapter ended with a focus on the U.A. evacuation shelter, where Ectoplasm chased after Eri after she seemingly saw Deku and Shigaraki’s fight on television.

What to expect (speculative)

Deku and Eri's reunion is likely to be set up in My Hero Academia chapter 416 (Image via BONES)

With Tomura Shigaraki seemingly regaining the upper hand in their fight, My Hero Academia chapter 416 will cut away from the pair entirely in order to build suspense. Instead, the coming release should focus on Eri, explaining what she saw that moved her to tears and inspired her to seemingly run towards Deku and Shigaraki’s battlefield to help the former.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 should also focus on what Eri is thinking, explaining whether or not she fully grasps the situation she intends to throw herself headlong into. The issue will likely end with a brief return to Deku and Shigaraki’s fight, setting it up as the subsequent installment’s major focus.

