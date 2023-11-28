My Hero Academia: Why does Momo Yaoyorozu have a book on her costume? Explained

My Hero Academia stands out in the shonen genre because of its power system, Quirks, since it's the main focus of the series: how people with Quirks are treated to those who don't and the nature of how said abilities can be used. And while that has allowed viewers and manga readers to see all kinds of special and unique abilities, Momo Yaoyorozu's Quirk can be one of the most fascinating.

Momo is part of class A-1, the main class in My Hero Academia, as it features the protagonists of the series, and while she is not one of the most prominent characters plot-wise, she is fairly popular in the fandom. And when it comes to her Quirk, the ability to create things, a certain book she carries with her can be more important than being given credit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Explaining why Momo carries a book as a hero in My Hero Academia

Momo Yaoyorozu is a fairly popular character in the My Hero Academia fandom and her Quirk, which is centered around creating things, can be one of the most fascinating abilities in the series. Basically, Momo can create anything she can think of with her Quirk, only relying on having to sacrifice a certain amount of calories from her body.

This might sound like an extremely powerful ability (and to some degree, it is), but beyond the element of the calories, there is another caveat: Momo has to understand what an object is made of in order to create it. So, if she is in a fight and wants to create a gun, she needs to understand what a gun is made of in order to create one and that it can properly work.

That is the reason why Momo carries a book on her hero costume: to be able to read about the materials that a certain object is made of and create it on the spot. This caveat of hers also explains why she is such a hard-working student since she needs to constantly learn about all kinds of materials in order to create them, adding another layer to her work ethic and dedication.

Momo and the rest of class A

My Hero Academia has several interesting things, but a major issue author Kohei Horikoshi has struggled with is the supporting cast. Horikoshi has crafted a wide supporting cast but has struggled to give them the development and attention they deserve, with Momo being one of the best examples of this negative trend.

Momo, at least on paper, has one of the most versatile Quirks in the series and has proven to be a reliable and smart tactician, which is something that could have been useful for the main cast at many different moments. However, she is mostly sidelined during the bulk of the manga, and the same can be said about a lot of other characters, which is a shame.

This is one of the many reasons that the final arc has been so criticized: because of that feeling that several characters felt underutilized and not developed properly. And that is something that hurts the series in the long run.

Final thoughts

Momo Yaoyorozu has one of the most interesting Quirks in My Hero Academia, and she carries that book with her so she can information on several objects she might have to create. Momo remains an interesting, albeit underdeveloped character, that could have been used more often in the series.

