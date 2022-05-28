Fairy Tail: Is Tartaros really the greatest arc?

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail has come a long way since its earliest episodes/chapters. Lucy Heartfilia began at the Fairy Tail guild, from completing fundamental missions such as retrieving a library book to evolving into an altering time itself. Arguably the most impactful and exciting, however, was the guild’s mission to stop the Tartaros guild from using the Face weapon to rid the world of magic.

Unlike other arcs that relied on build-up, the Tartaros arc began with the guild leading an upfront attack against the guild itself. Even Makarov addressed the guild, insisting that Tartaros was unlike any enemy the guild had faced prior. The motive of Tartaros was very similar to that of Oracion Seis, who attempted to resurrect Nirvana's magic to turn good into evil (and even appear in this arc).

What makes Fairy Tail’s Tartaros arc superior to others

There are a few reasons why the events of Tartaros surpass Oracion Seis as well as other arcs like the Eclipse Celestial Spirits (ECS arc) in anime/manga. Here are a few:

Mirajane gets screentime

Prior to Tartaros, Mirajane Strauss was given relatively minor screentime. Her rivalry with Erza Scarlet and use of take-over magic had been highly underdeveloped.

Even as an S-class wizard, she was seen more as a “hope and joy” character rather than a fighter. Despite witnessing the death of her sister Lisanna, Mirajane remained rather joyful towards the guild’s antics.

The Tartaros arc allowed Mirajane to show off her fighting skills, especially when the Take Over siblings threatened the life of her family. Seilah and her helping fight against Face showed new exposition for Mirajane’s character, who would take any action to avenge Lisanna.

Lucy’s character arc changes

At the start of Fairy Tail, Lucy found the guild through luck after an encounter with Salamander. Ever since her induction to the guild, Lucy remained rather goofy and apathetic, and went on quests for money and recognition. She even advised Natsu and Gray not to “go overboard” in the Lullaby arc.

As the story progressed, however, Lucy began to develop strong relationships towards her celestial Spirits. This passion and wisdom culminated into her actions in Tartaros.

Lucy used the Celestial King to face off against the Underworld King known as Mard Geer. The fight was not only fast paced and action packed, but it also showed how Lucy had matured as a member of Fairy Tail. Lucy saving Natsu and Gray at the end made the victory all the more satisfying.

The truth about Gray’s father

Before Tartaros, it was believed that Gray Fullbuster’s father had been killed by the monster Deliora. Viewers learned that Deliora was created by Zeref and effortlessly toppled various areas in the anime/manga from Isvan to Brago. The only way to stop Deliora was through Iced Shell magic - an ability possessed by Gray Fullbuster.

The Tartaros arc featured one of the most jaw-dropping moments in the story when Silver (Gray's father) was resurrected and revealed his identity as Deliora. The ensuing fight was both adrenaline-pumping and a bit heartbreaking as Gray pulled through to victory. Even if Gray knew the truth, the way the events were portrayed is unparalled in anime.

Igneel’s return

While dragons remained a heavy omnipresence throughout Fairy Tail, their backstory remained unknown. More specifically, Natsu’s father and his status as a dragon remained unaddressed. The closest viewers received to an explanation was found in the episode 'Natsu Finds a Dragon Egg,' which was not even canon in the manga.

After Natsu’s encounter with Acnologia in Tartaros, one of the strongest characters, the book of E.N.D revealed Igneel was never Natsu’s true father. Natsu coming to terms with this idea along with his reaction was very powerful for the viewer along with the introduction of Igneel himself. The origin of dragons and Natsu’s father was finally discovered, tying up a major loose end for Fairy Tail.

The arc’s conclusion

After E.N.D's awakening and the intense battles and revelations amongst the characters, fans anticipated a victorious, hopeful end to the Tartaros arc. They expected a major feast/banquet as this appeared to be the case with almost every anime arc ever. Fairy Tail, however, took a different approach.

While Tartaros had been defeated, the aftermath left the guild (and much of the world) in ruins. The entire crew became separated, with Natsu attempting to connect with Igneel and Gray on a quest to fight E.N.D. Makarov had dismissed the guild and little hope remained for Fairy Tail.

The end of the Tartaros arc remains one of the most impactful in the anime/manga and has truly distinguished itself from others.

Final thoughts

Based on the events that unfolded in Tartaros, this arc deserves to be considered the greatest of Fairy Tail. Even if the story is derived from other anime, Tartaros strikes a perfect balance of action, adventure, and emotion with many memorable moments. No arc has ever been able to incorporate these genres so fluently together into one epic battle.

