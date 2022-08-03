Twitter celebrates Fairy Tail manga's 16th anniversary

On the 16th anniversary of the Fairy Tail manga, fans burst out with excitement on Twitter and recalled some of the most impactful and memorable moments in the anime and manga.

It was on August 2, 2006, when Fairy Tail released its first-ever chapter. Its popularity quickly grew and garnered a ton of fans from across the world when the anime adaptation was announced. This is a tale about Natsu’s quest to find the dragon he grew up with, Igneel. There are plenty of elements in this series that fans thoroughly enjoyed.

One of the main themes that fans love about this series is friendship and the sense of camaraderie that the mages share. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate this important day that marks 16 years since it started its journey.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Fan art, cosplays took over Twitter as fans celebrate the 16th anniversary of Fairy Tail

Numerous fans uploaded some of their favorite stills from the anime and manga to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the series. One fan, in particular, expressed immense happiness as he recalled how the series helped him when he was going through a phase of depression. Undoubtedly, this series has had an impressive impact on its fans.

Ann 💜 @AnarshiE



Happy Anniversary to one of the greatest series ever!

#FairyTail It's been 16 years since the release of the Fairy Tail mangaHappy Anniversary to one of the greatest series ever! It's been 16 years since the release of the Fairy Tail manga 😭🎉Happy Anniversary to one of the greatest series ever! 🔥#FairyTail https://t.co/j97FHb3gyb

Shiki is Ziggy @DragonFall019 @AnarshiE I love this series and it made a big impact in my life. I was going through a lot and I was depressed. Didn't know what to do and then one day I came across the show on YouTube and I decided "let me saw what this show is about I have been hearing". Never looked back since. @AnarshiE I love this series and it made a big impact in my life. I was going through a lot and I was depressed. Didn't know what to do and then one day I came across the show on YouTube and I decided "let me saw what this show is about I have been hearing". Never looked back since.

Taking to Twitter, many fans expressed how Fairy Tail is one of the best series they have watched and read, and how grateful they are for it. This is an interesting series that makes the viewers feel like they are a part of an adventure, and the friendship shown amplifies that sense of adventure.

TMK16 @TMK163 @FairyTailTeam2 It is my all-time favorite manga and anime. I have yet to find one better then it. @FairyTailTeam2 It is my all-time favorite manga and anime. I have yet to find one better then it.

Ann 💜 @AnarshiE @DragonFall019 Aww this is so nice 🥺 It's FATE that you got into it. Fairy Tail really just doesn't welcome you to the series but it really welcomes you to be part of the guild, the family @DragonFall019 Aww this is so nice 🥺 It's FATE that you got into it. Fairy Tail really just doesn't welcome you to the series but it really welcomes you to be part of the guild, the family 😭💖

Some fans also recollected some of their favorite moments from Fairy Tail. One of them included scenes from the Grand Magic Games arc when Team Fairy Tail won the games. Fans fondly recollected the time when their opinions on characters like Laxus and Gajeel changed during the series.

Narwal @negs154 @hellhiDeath1 Your opinion changing on Laxus ? And gajeel double agent thing @hellhiDeath1 Your opinion changing on Laxus ? And gajeel double agent thing

Fans also took the time to thank Mangaka Hiro Mashima for creating a series that they adore and love. The fanbase also highlighted some of their favorite illustrations made by Mashima.

GinOne @GinOne9 16 years since Fairy Tail came out in Weekly Shonen Magazine thank you Hiro Mashima for this Greatness of a series 16 years since Fairy Tail came out in Weekly Shonen Magazine thank you Hiro Mashima for this Greatness of a series https://t.co/wllNZlLQ9U

Hiro Mashima Universe @MashimaVerse One of the greatest illustration made by Hiro Mashima One of the greatest illustration made by Hiro Mashima https://t.co/VE98nzXVt9

Some people on Twitter also mentioned how time has flown since they grew up with the series. From Natsu getting into Fairy Tail to the 100 Year Quest, fans are happy to see that the series is still going on.

Josi🌸 @GravityBecca It's still insane to me that fairy tail is already 16 years old, I grew up with it basically and it's still ongoing It's still insane to me that fairy tail is already 16 years old, I grew up with it basically and it's still ongoing ✨ https://t.co/Fed6FLTEyx

Cosplayers attending the AnimeFest 2022 took this opportunity to dress up as Fairy Tail characters. On social media and the fest, fans loved the cosplay and enjoyed seeing the ones who cosplayed as some of their favorite characters in the series.

Berry🌧❄️ @sweetberrybabie @gruviasama That's amazing! I love seeing cosplays of Fairy Tail :D @gruviasama That's amazing! I love seeing cosplays of Fairy Tail :D

Fans also took the opportunity to commemorate the day by uploading some fan art. It was a day that every fan enjoyed since they got together to celebrate one of their favorite series. Much like the series, fans were in high spirits as they enjoyed talking about it. Fans are happy that the series is continuing after 16 years, and they are eager to see the direction in which the 100 Year Quest storyline goes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far