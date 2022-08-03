Twitter celebrates Fairy Tail manga's 16th anniversary

On the 16th anniversary of the Fairy Tail manga, fans burst out with excitement on Twitter and recalled some of the most impactful and memorable moments in the anime and manga.
It was on August 2, 2006, when Fairy Tail released its first-ever chapter. Its popularity quickly grew and garnered a ton of fans from across the world when the anime adaptation was announced. This is a tale about Natsu’s quest to find the dragon he grew up with, Igneel. There are plenty of elements in this series that fans thoroughly enjoyed.
One of the main themes that fans love about this series is friendship and the sense of camaraderie that the mages share. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate this important day that marks 16 years since it started its journey.
Fan art, cosplays took over Twitter as fans celebrate the 16th anniversary of Fairy Tail
Numerous fans uploaded some of their favorite stills from the anime and manga to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the series. One fan, in particular, expressed immense happiness as he recalled how the series helped him when he was going through a phase of depression. Undoubtedly, this series has had an impressive impact on its fans.
Taking to Twitter, many fans expressed how Fairy Tail is one of the best series they have watched and read, and how grateful they are for it. This is an interesting series that makes the viewers feel like they are a part of an adventure, and the friendship shown amplifies that sense of adventure.
Some fans also recollected some of their favorite moments from Fairy Tail. One of them included scenes from the Grand Magic Games arc when Team Fairy Tail won the games. Fans fondly recollected the time when their opinions on characters like Laxus and Gajeel changed during the series.
Fans also took the time to thank Mangaka Hiro Mashima for creating a series that they adore and love. The fanbase also highlighted some of their favorite illustrations made by Mashima.
Some people on Twitter also mentioned how time has flown since they grew up with the series. From Natsu getting into Fairy Tail to the 100 Year Quest, fans are happy to see that the series is still going on.
Cosplayers attending the AnimeFest 2022 took this opportunity to dress up as Fairy Tail characters. On social media and the fest, fans loved the cosplay and enjoyed seeing the ones who cosplayed as some of their favorite characters in the series.
Fans also took the opportunity to commemorate the day by uploading some fan art. It was a day that every fan enjoyed since they got together to celebrate one of their favorite series. Much like the series, fans were in high spirits as they enjoyed talking about it. Fans are happy that the series is continuing after 16 years, and they are eager to see the direction in which the 100 Year Quest storyline goes.