EDENS ZERO season 2 release date and Element 4 cast members announced

EDENS ZERO fans received a lot of surprises when the franchise streamed a fresh promotional video from the Edens Zero franchise's official website on Wednesday, February 15. The video revealed the Element 4 group's cast members, along with a sneak peek of the anime's theme song by Takanori Nishikawa.

The franchise also utilized the opportunity to announce the premiere date for the anime, which is set to be out in April 2023 as part of the Spring Anime Season lineup.

EDENS ZERO season 2 set to premiere on April 1, 2023

As stated above, the sci-fi fantasy series will be back with its second season to continue the adventures of Shiki Granbell, Rebecca, and Happy The Cat on April 1, 2023.

The first season of the anime ended in October 2021. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited the release of a second season, which will start the Belial Gore Arc from volume 9, chapter 69 of the original manga series.

The new trailer by EDENS ZERO's official website and accounts features Takanori Nishikawa's song Never Say Never as the anime's opening song. The trailer also showcased the dramatic next arc that Shiki Granbell and the other members of the EDENS ZERO crew will be embarking on in the new season.

The cast members of Element 4

EDENS ZERO Season 2 Additional Cast:



Taku Yashiro

Rumi Okubo

Toshiki Masuda

Atsushi Imaruoka



The anime is scheduled for April 1.



Animation Studio: J.C STAFF



Adding to fans' excitement, the new voice cast members behind Element 4 were also revealed through the promotional video. The upcoming season will see the following cast members in these roles:

Taku Yashiro as Laguna

Rumi Ookubo as Sylph

Toshiki Masuda as Fie

Atsushi Imaruoka as Daichi

Taku Yashiro previously appeared as Ichro Kuga in A Galaxy Next Door, as Tatsuhisa Kamijo in Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, as Itsuki Akasaws in Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, as Hirokazu Arai in Chainsaw Man and other renowned anime series.

Rumi Ookubo is known for voicing Kimi Todo in Fruits Basket, Nona in Death Parade, Miri Yobami in Kakegurui, Omoharu Nakanaka in Komi Can't Communicate, and other famous anime.

The cast member of Element 4 of Edens Zero revealed. (Image via J.C. Staff)

Toshiki Masuda was previously heard as Porco Galliard in Attack on Titan, as Chikara Ennoshita in Haikyuu, as Soldier in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as Enjiro Kirishima in My Hero Academia, and in other prominent anime.

Atsushi Imarouka, on the other hand, previously featured as Cobra in Fairy Tale, Rudolf von Stroheim in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and many other fascinating roles in different anime.

What to expect from the upcoming season?

Hiro Mashima's sci-fi fantasy series, EDENS ZERO, attracted a lot of attention after being produced by J.C. Staff, one of Japan's most well-known animation production companies. The anime's first season ended in October 2021 with 25 episodes.

In the previous season, Shiki ended his combat with Kurenai Dragoon and brought the latter to her daughter Homura for a long overdue conversation. Homura thanked Valkyrie for being at her side consistently, proving that even machines can have a heart.

The squad mourned the death of a comrade-in-arms, but the journey was far from over. After the crew has been reunited, they may begin their journey to the Outer Cosmos in quest of Mother.

The second season will begin the Belial Gore Arc from volume 9, chapter 69 of the original manga series.

