Are melee weapons viable in Armored Core 6?

Melee weapons are close-ranged MVPs that introduce an element of surprise in Armored Core 6. These offer players the option to engage in close-range battles in the mech-based warfare. These weapons dish out hefty damage at lightning speed, frequently evading enemy armor and skillfully optimizing the mech's energy.

However, as you build your Armored Cores (ACs) for the first time, you will notice the stark contrast between the melee and ranged weapon selection. While there exists a seemingly infinite list of ranged options, there aren't many melee offerings to choose from. Because of this, many fans are wondering if close-combat weapons are really viable in Armored Core 6.

How good are Armored Core 6's melee weapons?

Melee weapons are viable firearm choices in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

Ultimately, melee weapons are viable at the end of the first mission in Armored Core 6, as you will encounter a giant PCA heavy combat Helicopter – the first boss to take down in the game. Armed with a machine gun, missiles, and a pulse sword, you're geared for the job.

The strategy involves staggering the helicopter by disrupting its ACS, followed by airborne assault boosts and pulse sword combos. Repeating this approach, coupled with weaving in dodges against its missile salvo, will then ensure a rapid takedown.

But how do melee weapons fare after the first boss fight in Armored Core 6?Fortunately, FromSoftware has this covered with the introduction of the Quick Boost mechanic. There’s nothing more satisfying in Armored Core 6 than launching yourself at an enemy, slashing them with your laser sword, and then nailing their coffin with a shotgun blast.

Quick Boost strategy makes melee weapons viable (Image via FromSoftware)

Thanks to the Quick-Boosting strategy, you can close your distance to your enemy by moving a lot faster to execute a surprise attack. This is how melee weapons remain a viable strategy in the game.

Although there is a limited selection of melee weapons in Armored Core 6, each firearm allows for a unique combat style that can get the job done as effectively as ranged weapons do. Using melee has some steep learning curve though, especially in tough boss encounters.

Best melee weapons in Armored Core 6

Moonlight Greatsword is one of the best melee weapons in the game (Image via FromSoftware)

The game features a total of nine known melee weapons, which include the Moonlight Greatsword and the PB-033M Ashmead. Much like the variety of Armored Cores (ACs) available, these weapons are tailored to suit diverse playstyles.

Chainsaw WB-0010 DOUBLE TROUBLE

Pile Bunker PB-033M ASHMEAD

Laser Dagger VP-67LD

Laser Blade Vvc-770LB

Laser Lance VE-67LLA

Laser Slicer Vvc-774LS

Plasma Thrower 44-143 HMMR

Light Wave Blade IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT

Pulse Blade HI-32: BU-TT/A

Although the best melee weapon depends on a player’s playstyle and strategy, the Laser Blade Vvc-770LB could be a solid pick in combat situations for damage output and energy consumption. When it is at full capacity, it becomes a force to be reckoned with. It delivers an immense slash that can slice through nearby objects, causing substantial damage.

However, due to its tendency to immobilize the player upon activation, using the Laser Blade requires careful and strategic planning, as it has a tendency to lock the player, making them susceptible to enemy attacks. It is important then to choose the right moments to deploy the weapon to avoid being left defenseless.

Overall, melee weapons are viable in Armored Core 6 thanks to Quick Boost, but they require more effort to master. Check this article for the complete list of weapons in Armored Core 6.