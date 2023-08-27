Best secret weapons in Armored Core 6 that you don't want to miss out on

FromSoftware hid several secret weapons in Armored Core 6, and some pieces are well-worth the trouble finding. The game is known for its challenging encounters and boss fights, and you may find yourself in trouble if you are not equipped with proper builds. Fortunately, the title has an extensive collection of parts and weapons that you can use to customize your arsenal.

There are 11 secret parts and weapons in the game at present, hidden in crates in several areas and missions. Of these, four are unique firearms that you may find useful in your encounters and battles. We've rounded up the best secret weapons in Armored Core 6 as well as the details on how to find them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Bad Cook Flamethrower and other best secret weapons in Armored Core 6

1) Nebula Plasma Rifle

Nebula Plasma Rifle is one of the best secret weapons in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nebula Plasma Rifle is a secret weapon in Armored Core 6 and is a must-have in your arsenal, featuring 528 Attack and 198 Impact. Although it lacks the raw firepower that the standard plasma rifle has, its high fire rate and powerful charged attacks make up for it.

To get your hands on this weapon, you have to reach Chapter 3 Mission 18: Tunnel Sabotage. Enter the tunnel and descend further, where you will encounter some enemies near the second waypoint. Eliminate them and proceed to the marker.

Afterwards, locate the bridge with yellow lines along the sides and land on it. Turn left and ascend to the darker bridge. Continue left and dispatch the ground-level enemies. Proceed upwards, eliminate the mech, and find the hidden crate located behind it. Inside the crate is the highly-coveted Nebula Plasma Rifle.

2) Moonlight Blade

Moonlight Blade is a strong melee weapon in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

Any fan of the franchise is familiar with Moonlight Blade, a secret weapon in Armored Core 6. There are a few melee weapons in the game, and the Moonlight Sword stands out as one of the best. It fires slices of light capable of executing a two-hit combo. It's a solid weapon choice for close-quarter combat and is incredibly useful in boss fights.

Finding Moonlight Sword is easy. During the Reach the Coral Convergence mission in Chapter 4, head across the bridge to battle an enemy and then jump down at the end on the left side. You should find a chest that is guarded by three more enemies. Defeat them to gain access to the crate, and open to unlock the Moonlight Blade.

3) Bad Cook Flamethrower

Bad Cook Flamethrower is one of the unique secret weapons in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

If you are looking for a weapon that's unique and a little bit more aggressive in your arsenal, the Bad Cook Flamethrower is up your alley. One of the secret weapons in Armored Core 6, it allows for a whole new approach to your offensive strategies.

In contrast to typical weapons that require stagger buildup before dealing damage, this weapon directly targets your enemy's Armor Points, bypassing the necessity for stagger buildup. It emphasizes quick and direct damage to the target's armor.

To unlock this secret weapon, you have to reach the Eliminate Honest Brute mission in Chapter 3. Continue advancing through the objectives until you come across a green energy field. Make your way to it and eliminate the enemies. You will notice a crate beside the red laser as you proceed toward the waypoint.

These are the best secret weapons in game. For combat tips and tricks, delve into this Armored Core 6 guide.