Armored Core 6 Juggernaut boss guide - Best build, weapons, OS tuning, and more

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, much like FromSoftware's previous games, can often be really challenging, especially during certain boss fights. Armored Core 6 looks and plays totally different from what FromSoftware is usually known for, i.e., souls-like games.

However, despite the glaring difference, the mech-action game shares multiple key elements with the "Souls" games.

One such shared element is the sheer challenge posed by the game's boss encounters. This fact is best exemplified by the first true main story boss- Juggernaut. As its name might suggest, it is a gigantic mech that serves as the final boss of the "Operation Wallclimber" mission in Chapter 1.

While the boss seems all but invincible, partly due to its thick armored front, he is one of the easiest to defeat if you have the proper loadout. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Juggernaut in Armored Core 6.

Tips to easily defeat the Juggernaut in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

The Juggernaut is not a pushover by any stretch of the imagination. It's one of the earliest bosses that'll teach you the importance of airborne combat in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

While you can try and defeat the boss while sticking to the ground, exclusively, taking it to the skies and attacking whenever you see an opening will make your life a lot easier.

Juggernaut takes minimal impact or AP damage from the front, and can easily run your AC over, making it really tough to fight on land. However, if you go airborne and use your missiles while hard locked-on to the boss, it will deal direct impact damage.

Apart from staying airborne, you will also need the proper loadout for the boss fight against Juggernaut.

Here's one of the best loadouts that I used during my first playthrough, which helped me demolish the Juggernaut in less than a couple of minutes:

The "Melander Cannonier" build that I used for the Juggernaut boss fight (Image via FromSoftware, Sportskeeda)

Right-arm unit: VP-66LR

VP-66LR Left-arm unit: DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN

DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN Right-back unit: BML-G1/P03VTC-08

BML-G1/P03VTC-08 Left-back unit: BML-G1/P03VTC-08

BML-G1/P03VTC-08 Head: HD-011 Melander

HD-011 Melander Core: BD-011 Melander

BD-011 Melander Arms: AR-011 Melander

AR-011 Melander Legs: LG-011 Melander

LG-011 Melander Booster: ALULA/21-E

ALULA/21-E FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 Generator: DF-GN-06 MING-TANG

DF-GN-06 MING-TANG OST expansion: Pulse Protection

With this build, you'll have ample EN to stay airborne for a long period of time while allowing you to attack the Juggernaut with a volley of missiles. You can also go for the Tetrapod legs if you want to stay airborne almost indefinitely, but those legs come at the cost of losing agility on the ground.

Once you deal enough damage to the Juggernaut to stagger it, you will need to reach towards its back to deal damage to it. If you play your cards right, you will need to stagger the boss just twice before depleting its entire AP.

Juggernaut might not be the toughest boss in Armored Core 6, but it sure is one of the coolest ones up until that point in the game.